13 Minute 14 Second Viral Video: Who is Shivam Sahu? After Payal Gaming and Umair, this man pulled into controversy for...

13 Minute 14 Second Viral Video: The disturbing case originated in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district, where local police arrested Shivam Sahu after his wife recorded a private video which lasted 13 minutes and 14 seconds but which she did not permit him to share with others. According to police, the event was uncovered after the victim and her family provided proof to the authorities that Sahu was reportedly recording and sharing intimate videos on explicit websites and social media. The victim's family claims that the filming and dissemination of the video, which was released around seven months into the marriage, was a part of ongoing dowry harassment and blackmail.

Who is Shivam Sahu?

Sahu has been officially charged by police with non-consent recording and distribution of explicit material without consent under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology (IT) Act, and his device has been confiscated as part of the investigation to be forensically examined.

Police investigations found that family members claimed Sahu recorded the video without his wife's knowledge and used it as payment security to obtain more money and other benefits after he failed to repay his debt. According to reports, he further shared the footage with family members and other internet platforms in order to intimidate and humiliate the victim as a form of intimidation after his demands were not met.

The accused briefly went into hiding after the video became viral before the Rewa police discovered him and took him into custody. The case was further heightened by police reports that Sahu had used violence to threaten the victim's family during one of their altercations.

Rewa man linked to 13-minute 14 second viral video

The investigation examined the case through two main areas of research which included studying how people use digital technology from their personal through their professional lives and investigating the severe legal repercussions that result from disclosing personal content without permission. The distribution of private photographs or videos without agreement is treated as a non-bailable violation according to legal experts because the IT Act requires immediate reporting of such incidents.

