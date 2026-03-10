ENG हिन्दी
19 Minute 34 Second Viral Video: SHOCKING twist unfolds as couple claimed to be BEATEN after two months of clip leak

Authorities have asked people to refrain from sharing unverified news until they have verified facts before uploading important information to social media platforms. Experts believe that these viral video exist to exploit human curiosity, while AI and deepfake technology create deceptive videos that people find difficult to understand.

By: Sahelee Rakshit  |  Published: March 10, 2026 2:47 PM IST

19 Minute 34 Second Viral Video: The infamous 19-minute 34-second viral video that purportedly showed a young couple in a vulnerable scenario sparked a lot of internet debate. The two were seen filming themselves in an intimate scenario in the allegedly bedroom-shot video, which went viral on social media platforms like Instagram and received a lot of comments despite its lack of validity or proof.

The viral video on social media platforms led users to mistakenly identify the people who appeared in the video. A different video started to circulate which showed police officers beating a boy, while multiple posts incorrectly claimed that the victim from this video was the same person who appeared in the 19-minute viral video. The officials attempted to clarify the situation because they observed no connection between the beating video and the previous MMS recording.

Investigators determined that the attack video was filmed in Ahmedabad’s Vasahli neighbourhood over eight months ago. The footage connects to a November incident where lawbreakers used sticks, clubs and swords to attack people while also destroying vehicles. The authorities arrested 14 individuals in the case, which included one minor whose video is now gets wrongly associated with the MMS scandal.

People asked to refrain from clicking on...

