19-Minute Viral Video: Amid private clip leak, Anjali Arora once spent time with...; actress tells Kangana Ranaut that...

The matter was disclosed by Anjali Arora herself in 2022 on Kangana Ranaut's reality show Lock Up. Anjali disclosed that she had traveled to Russia for filming in December when Kangana requested the competitors reveal a secret in one of the show's episodes.

Anjali Arora opens up in Kangana's Lock Up show

The matter was disclosed by Anjali Arora herself in 2022 on Kangana Ranaut's reality show Lock Up. Anjali disclosed that she had traveled to Russia for filming in December when Kangana requested the competitors reveal a secret in one of the show's episodes. She needed money and was by herself there. The Russian hotel receptionist offered her 5,000 rubles (about Rs. 2,700–3,000 at the time) to accompany him to a Saturday night party. Anjali accepted the money and went.

What did Anjali Arora reveal?

Anjali stated clearly on the show, "I went to Russia in December... I had an affair with the receptionist. I took 5,000 rubles. It was Saturday night, so she offered to go to a party. I needed the money, so I took it."

This disclosure was made in accordance with the show's rule, which requires participants to share their "secrets" in order to avoid being eliminated.

