By: Sahelee Rakshit  |  Published: December 24, 2025 11:46 AM IST

19-Minute Viral Video: Amid private clip leak, Anjali Arora once spent time with...; actress tells Kangana Ranaut that...

19-Minute Viral Video: Anjali Arora, who rose to fame on social media for her viral dance to the song Kachcha Badam, is back in the news for an old rumour that has resurfaced. Anjali allegedly spent time with a Russian man in return for five thousand rupees (or rubles). In the middle of the Payal Gaming and 19 Minute Viral Video debate, where Anjali shared her prior experiences in backing Payal, this assertion has lately come up again. However, is this assertion entirely accurate?

Anjali Arora opens up in Kangana's Lock Up show

The matter was disclosed by Anjali Arora herself in 2022 on Kangana Ranaut's reality show Lock Up. Anjali disclosed that she had traveled to Russia for filming in December when Kangana requested the competitors reveal a secret in one of the show's episodes. She needed money and was by herself there. The Russian hotel receptionist offered her 5,000 rubles (about Rs. 2,700–3,000 at the time) to accompany him to a Saturday night party. Anjali accepted the money and went.

What did Anjali Arora reveal?

Anjali stated clearly on the show, "I went to Russia in December... I had an affair with the receptionist. I took 5,000 rubles. It was Saturday night, so she offered to go to a party. I needed the money, so I took it."

This disclosure was made in accordance with the show's rule, which requires participants to share their "secrets" in order to avoid being eliminated.

