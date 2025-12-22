19 Minute Viral Video: Anjali Arora as Sita? Netizens SLAM Kacha Badam fame's Ramayan Katha transformation

Anjali's portrayal of Sita Maa quickly went viral. Nonetheless, Anjali's rendition of the Goddess has not impressed most online users. A number of online users voiced their dissatisfaction with Anjali's new appearance.

Social media sensation Anjali Arora, sometimes referred to as Kacha Badam queen, has made news once more for her makeover into Goddess Sita rather than for her steamy photos or videos. Indeed, the actress who appeared in Kangana Ranaut's Lock Upp will now play Sita Maa in the next film, Shri Ramayan Katha. Alongside Sheel Verma, Nirbhay Wadhwa, and Rajniesh Duggal, she will play Shri Ram opposite Dev Sharma.

Anjali Arora's first look as Sita

Anjali's first look as Sita was shared on social media a few days ago, and it quickly went viral- but not for the best reasons. Anjali appears in the picture as the Sita avatar, dressed in a classic orange saree and blouse. The pallu covers her head like a veil, and the saree is draped in a rural fashion.

TRENDING NOW

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Anjali as Sita dons...

She wears gold bangles on her wrists and gold earrings as simple accessories. She wears minimal makeup, with straight, well-parted hair and a tiny red bindi on her forehead. The scene appears to be in a rural area, and she is carrying a basket filled with various fruits, such as oranges, bananas, and apples. The picture appears to be from the Aranya Kanda, where Raavana, posing as a sage, kidnapped Sita Maa.

How netizens reacted to Anjali's Sita look?

Anjali's portrayal of Sita Maa quickly went viral. Nonetheless, Anjali's rendition of the Goddess has not impressed most online users. A number of online users voiced their dissatisfaction with Anjali's new appearance. A netizen wrote, "Kyo Sita Maa ka name badnaam kar rahe ho." Another netizen wrote, "Yaar isko kyun. Itni beautiful girls hain India main yehi mili tha kya inko." One of the netizens wrote, "Surpnakha ke liye perfect hai yeh." An internet user wrote, "Being a muslim, I'm offended."

When Poonam Pandey became Mandodari

Poonam Pandey was previously chosen by the Luv Kush Ramlila Committee to portray Mandodari, Ravana's wife, in the Ramlila at Red Fort. The actor even expressed how thrilled she was to have such a part in Ram Leela. On the internet, though, the announcement was criticized nationwide. Consequently, Poonam was removed from the Ram Leela by the Committee.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more