19 Minute Viral Video: Is private leaked clip real? Where is the couple after controversy?

A 19-minute and 34-second private video went viral and is being heavily talked about across social media platforms. Many claimed that the video is real. Read on to know more.

An alleged viral private video of 19 minutes 34 seconds is widely being discussed on social media these days. There are many things to be said about this video. Some people are calling it real, while many are considering it a fake or dangerous link. In the name of the video, many links are being shared on the internet, which people are being encouraged to click on. Because of this, this case has not been limited to just a viral trend, but has become an issue of cyber security.

What is the warning from cyber security about viral video?

Cyber crime agencies and technical experts have advised people to be careful. They said that most of the links related to this video can be suspicious. Clicking on these can bring malware to the mobile or computer. In some cases, these links lead to fake websites where attempts are made to steal login details or bank-related information. The cyber cell of the police has clearly said that do not open or download any such unknown link.

Are the videos real?

So far, this alleged video has not been confirmed by any official source. No authentic information has been revealed about the couple whose name is being circulated. There have been many speculations on the internet, but none of the agencies have confirmed the truth. Experts say that many times such viral trends are created only to exploit people's curiosity. With the help of "deepfake" technology and AI, it has now become easier to produce fake videos, which further increases the confusion. There is no information about the couple after the controversy.

What will happen if you click on viral videos?

According to technology experts, such viral links are often a trap for cybercriminals. As soon as a person clicks on the link, a virus can come in his phone. It can steal passwords, photos, private messages and even banking information. In some cases ransomware is also inserted, which locks the device and demands money. Therefore, people are advised to stay away from any unknown file or link and use the updated antivirus in their device.

Can sharing obscene content put you behind bars?

The police have also clarified that sharing obscene or suspicious content without verification can be an offence under the law. Fines or legal action is possible for doing so under the IT Act. Experts say it is important to check the veracity of any viral content before viewing or forwarding it. If any suspicious link or message is found, report it immediately.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more