19-minute viral video: There's Season 5 and 50-minute version of private clip leak involving Dustu Sonali, Payal Gaming? FACT CHECK

Weeks after the original 19-minute viral video was purportedly posted, tweets appeared on social media sites stating that a "Season-5" of a 50-minute version featuring a "new girl," had been posted as part of a wider leak tied to Sofik SK and Dustu Sonali's 19-minute viral video.

19-minute viral video leak: Rumours of a purported 50-minute Season-5 version are circulating on social media platforms like Instagram, Telegram, and YouTube amid the 19-minute viral video controversy that has engulfed several young influencers, including gamer Payal Dhare, also known as Payal Gaming, and Bengali YouTubers Sofik SK and Dustu Sonali.

A 19-minute viral video that purportedly showed Bengali YouTuber Sofik SK and his girlfriend, Dustu Sonali went viral earlier this month and caused a social media frenzy. Notably, after the video became viral, snippets of the MMS were circulated online along with allegations that the "full version" had also been released. Later, Sweet Zannat (Sweet Jannat), a young Meghalayan influencer, became embroiled in the controversy surrounding the 19-minute viral video after it was falsely claimed that she was the girl in the MMS tape. But the video was eventually shown to be a deepfake produced by artificial intelligence.

Is there a Season 5 of 19-minute viral video?

50-minute viral video fact check

The purported 50-minute version of the 19-minute viral video acquired popularity through postings from an Instagram account called Govind Kahar and similar claims made by a recently established YouTube channel called "Money," even though the true source of the so-called "Season 5" of the video is still unknown.

Rumours that more explicit private recordings connected to the 19-minute viral movie had been leaked were stoked by the posts, which received lakhs of views on the corresponding platforms.

Is this AI or REAL?

These accounts showed videos that were later identified by the experts as AI fakes, claiming to be nothing but plain, obvious differences. Among them was the artificial change of the female character's face, and keeping the male character unchanged in the same way. To further convince that the films were indeed changed, the researchers pointed out the signs of AI face swapping, including sync and weird facial movements, as the main reasons for the switch.

