Amid 19-Minute viral video controversy, Payal Gaming makes THIS move; fans can't keep calm as...

Payal Dhare, an Indian streamer known as Payal Gaming, made it to the headlines when an unsolicited partnership between Payal Gaming and Mr Beast leaked online amid 19-minute viral video leak controversy. On January 7, Payal and global YouTube star Mr Beast were seen dancing together to the popular Big Guy dance trend. It immediately attracted the attention of all corners of social media in India and internationally, like never before.

Fans go crazy over Payal Gaming Mr Beast collab

The Payal Gaming and Mr Beast collab became viral, and fans called it the crazy collab of 2026 and the Collab of the Year. Some fans said, "This was not on my 2026 bingo card" and the fans were flooding the post with writing "Yassss go Payal," "W surprise amazing collab," and "Only loveeee to show their support."

The crossover coincided with a time when Payal Gaming is battling the tide of misinformation which is linked to an MMS scandal, so this partnership with Mr Beast is specifically important.

Payal Gaming captioned “Actual Big Guy @mrbeast” in this video, and Mr Beast was very cordial in response to it, saying “Thanks for coming by!” The video gained more than 30 million views and 1.5 million likes.

Payal Gaming had been confused with an MMS shared online that allegedly depicts her in an intimate position months before that. The outcome was the trolling, fake news and character assassination on the internet. Payal has finally spoken out on December 17 in an ornate statement, which informs that she has never imagined that she would have to come out and announce something so intimate and outrageously grotesque.

This is some of the content that is being circulated online, somehow connecting her name and her face to a video being circulated online on digital media. She also made this point very clear without leaving any sort of ambiguity: it is not her in that video and it does not have anything to do with her life, her choices and her identity whatsoever.

