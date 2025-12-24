45 First Review Goes Viral: Shiva Rajkumar-Upendra-Raj B Shetty film called 'Blockbuster', gets lauded for...

Much-anticipated film 45 is in news for its viral first review. Read on to know mo

45 First Review: The much-anticipated Kannada action-drama 45 will hit theatres on December 25, 2025. Directed by Arjun Janya who is also a music composer, the film boasts a strong cast including Shiva Rajkumar, Upendra, Raj B Shetty, Kaustubha Mani and Jisshu Sengupta. The film has been produced by Ramesh Reddy under the Suraj Productions banner, and marks Arjun Janya’s directorial debut. Ahead of its theatrical release, the film is making headlines for its early reviews. Following the press show and overseas premiere, fans have been sharing their thoughts online. For the unversed, a press show of the much anticipated film was held in Bengaluru on December 23. Following the press show, the film's first international premiere was also held in Canada. Interestingly, Karnataka will also organise paid premieres.

Among all the people who attended the press conference, journalist Sunayana Suresh shared her first opinion towards the movie on the social media platform X (Twitter). She wrote, "#45 is going to be a blockbuster. What a film! Must watch. Loved, loved it." The post quickly went viral, gaining a lot of attention from the fans of the lead actors of the movie. The audience has been awaiting the release of the movie ever since it was announced.

#45 is going to be a blockbuster. What a film! Must watch. Loved, loved it. — Sunayana Suresh (@sunayanasuresh) December 23, 2025

Then, taking to Instagram, she elaborated on her opinion. Sunayana said that 45 brings together the “mass appeal of a Lokesh Kanagaraj film, the madness and bold creativity of an Upendra (Uppi) film, the philosophical depth of a Raj B Shetty film, sharp and memorable dialogues reminiscent of Suri and Yogaraj Bhat, and impactful music like that of Anirudh.” She praised Arjun Janya’s debut film as a compelling blend of all these elements and urged audiences to watch it in theaters without revealing any spoilers.

More about 45

45 is the first film directed by Arjun Janya, who is making this transition after a long and successful career as a music composer. The film is produced by Smt. Uma Ramesh Reddy and M. Ramesh Reddy under the banner of Suraj Productions. The technical team includes cinematographer Satya Hegde and editor K. M. Prakash. Action scenes in the film have been choreographed by Dr. K. Ravivarma, Jolly Bastian, Different Dany, and Chetan D’souza.

The art direction is handled by Mohan Pandith, while still photography is done by G. B. Siddu. Costumes are designed by PuttaRaju, Bharath Sagar, and Varshini. Dance choreography is by Chinni Prakash and B. Dhananjay, and makeup is managed by Uma Maheshwar. The post-production work includes VFX by Yash Gowda and color grading by Pathaje Colorbar, with support from Sripaada Studios. Altogether, the film brings together a large team of experienced technicians from the Kannada film industry.

With early reactions already being shared and paid premieres scheduled for tonight, 45 is entering its release week with a lot of attention. How the audience responds to Arjun Janya’s directorial debut will become clearer once the film releases from December 25 onward.

