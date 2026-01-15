6-Minute 39 Seconds Viral Video: Is there an ORIGINAL clip related to Pakistani influencer Fatima Jatoi? Fact check REVEALS...

The accusations were officially refuted by Fatima Jatoi, who called them wholly untrue. She said that there was no such video and that the rumours were being spread on purpose to harm her image.

Fatima Jatoi 6-Minute 39 Seconds Viral Video: The keyword "6 minutes 39 seconds" has started to be the talk of the town, and has been searched for a lot and mentioned frequently on social media, which has caused a lot of people to be more curious and confused than ever. The keyword is being associated with the viral news about a leaked private video supposedly related to the Pakistani social media influencer Fatima Jatoi. However, upon closer inspection, it became obvious that there is no proof of the claims and that they are based on unverified online gossip rather than hard facts.

Why 6-minute 39 second viral video start trending?

While the phrase was becoming popular, a few nameless social media users started to claim that a private video of "6 minutes 39 seconds" was released. The ongoing rumour had no source, platform, or verifiable link connected to it. But, the term became so well-known that it instantly moved from one social media site to another, such as Instagram, X (the new name for Twitter), TikTok, and messaging apps, which in turn increased the number of questions asked about it.

TRENDING NOW

What Fatima Jatoi said about the video?

The accusations were officially refuted by Fatima Jatoi, who called them wholly untrue. She said that there was no such video and that the rumours were being spread on purpose to harm her image. She claims that deepfake techniques and artificial intelligence are being used more and more by disinformation operations to fabricate false stories about prominent personalities.

What fact check revealed?

Fact-checkers and cyber specialists examined the allegations after a surge in web searches for phrases like "Fatima Jatoi original video" and "6 minutes 39 seconds video" occurred. Their conclusions were consistent: there isn't a confirmed or genuine video on the internet that fits the criteria.

How clicking these links can be dangerous

None of the links posted under these claims, according to experts, lead to reliable information. The majority of them sent viewers to irrelevant pages, websites with a lot of advertising, or dubious portals that are meant to draw clicks rather than offer information.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more