6-Minute 39 Second Viral Video: What is Pakistani TikToker LEAK controversy; why links like Fatima Jatoi, Mary Umair dangerous for internet users?

Pakistani TikToker Fatima Jatoi has been making headlines after her alleged 6 minute video went viral on social media. Read on to know more.

In the world of social media, name and fame often go hand in hand. Something similar happened with Pakistani TikToker Fatima Jatoi. At the beginning of the year 2026, an alleged video with her name became a topic of discussion on the Internet. The keyword 6 minutes 39 seconds quickly became a popular search on platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and X. It was claimed that there is a private video of Fatima, but Fatima herself has called all these things completely false and said that there is a digital lie spread against her.

Who is Fatima Jatoi?

Fatima Jatoi comes from Pakistan's Sindh province and is quite popular on social media. She showcases Sindhi culture, traditional clothes, folk music and desi lifestyle in her videos. She has millions of followers. Currently, she is in Dubai creating content and has worked with many big brands. Her identity has been that of a hardworking and culture-loving content creator, so such rumours against her shocked people.

What is Pakistani TikToker leak video controversy?

In January 2026, it was suddenly claimed on social media that a video of Fatima's 6 minutes and 39 seconds had been leaked. The news of the video leak quickly went viral all over the social media platforms, and people started searching for 6 minutes video.

What did Fatima Jatoi say on the leak controversy?

Amid these rumours, Fatima Jatoi herself came out and clarified. She released a video in which she was seen speaking with the Holy Quran in her hand. Fatima said that she has made her mark through hard work and the video that is being spread in her name is completely made with AI and deepfake technology. She said that she has nothing to do with the video and attempts are being made to defame her.

Why are links like Fatima Jatoi and Mary Umair dangerous for internet users?

Several anonymous accounts claimed to have links to it, but when cyber experts and fact-checkers investigated, no such genuine video was found. Experts said that such fixed-time video claims are often made to trap people. Clicking on such links can bring a virus to the phone or steal personal data, so it is important to be careful with them.

Fatima Jatoi is not the only influencer who has faced such digital harassment. In the past, many fake and morphed videos have been circulated in the name of Pakistani women content creators. It shows how new technology is being misused. Cyber experts have clear advice that do not trust such sensational claims and avoid clicking on any suspicious link.

