66 Hard disks STOLEN from Zoya Akhtar’s office; filmmaker calls it ‘Internal job’

Read further on how Zoya Akhtar's team discovered 66 missing hard disks at her office.

66 Hard disks STOLEN from Zoya Akhtar’s office; filmmaker calls it ‘Internal job’

Zoya Akhtar, the filmmaker, has confirmed a big theft at her office. Someone stole 66 hard disks packed with production data. The police jumped on it pretty fast, they’ve already made arrests. Talking to Bollywood Hungama, Zoya said, “Yes, there’s been a robbery, hard disks are gone. We filed a complaint and the police made some arrests.” She believes it was an inside job and honestly, she’s disappointed: “It’s sad to what extent people go to make money.” Thankfully, her team had backups. “We were relieved as backup copies of all the data were safely available,” Zoya said.

How The Theft Was Discovered

It happened on May 21, 2026. People at Tiger Baby Digital LLP noticed their hard disks were missing. When they double-checked, they found damaged boxes and empty cases. Out of 199 disks in the inventory, 66 vanished. Mehjabeen Mushtaq Shaikh, who handles executive assistance and HR for Tiger Baby, filed an FIR. Bandra Police arrested two people, Ritesh Suresh Shah and Mohammad Shahid Azim Khan. Both are in custody until May 29.

Did It Involve Unreleased Footage?

Now, some reports suggest these disks held unreleased footage from Gully Boy 2 and Made in Heaven Season 3. Police think one of the guys had been swiping hard disks for months, selling them on the grey market. Investigators are digging into whether any sensitive data was copied, leaked, or posted online before the disks disappeared.

Zoya’s Work and What’s Next

Zoya Akhtar’s name carries weight in Bollywood, her films dive into friendships, family, and the pulse of modern India. She’s behind Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Dil Dhadakne Do, Gully Boy, and Luck By Chance. She also made Made in Heaven, Dahaad, and directed The Archies for Netflix. At the moment, she’s working on new scripts, pushing forward with Dahaad Season 2, and teasing a project called A Perfect Match. There’s gossip about a sequel to Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara too. Right now though, the main focus is helping the police with their investigation. The whole team is cooperating, hoping to put this mess behind them.

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