7-Minute 11 Second Viral Video: After Pakistani influencer Umair, why people are searching for Fatima Jatoi 6-minute 39 seconds clip?

Social media users are presently talking about a purported video that appears to involve TikTok influencer Fatima Jatoi. The "6 Minutes 39 Seconds" video is becoming viral on Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok.

Fatima Jatoi 6-Minute 39 Second Viral Video: A supposed video featuring the TikTok creator Fatima Jatoi is now making rounds all over social networks. Commonly called the "6 Minutes 39 Seconds" video, it has been quickly disseminated on TikTok, Instagram, and X (previously Twitter) among others. The video that is going viral has led to questioning of a kind that is hard to satisfy, as many netizens have been trying to uncover whether there is indeed a primary video or the whole thing is just a mishap of misinformation and conjecture.

Why is Fatima Jatoi's 6 minutes 39 seconds video trending?

Anonymously operated social media accounts have made some unverified claims that a private video of Fatima Jatoi exists that is allegedly 6 minutes and 39 seconds long. As a result of these unverified claims, many users have started searching the phrases "Fatima Jatoi 6 Minutes 39 Seconds Original Video." However, until now, no trustworthy information or credible source has come out to prove the existence or authenticity of any such video.

Is 6 minute 39 second video real or fake?

Cybersecurity professionals and fact-checkers have conducted investigations and found out that there is no such video with this title that can be authenticated or is original. The alleged clip's claims are very different and diverse on different websites and social media posts, where a lot of people are saying that it is either AI-generated or a deepfake. The experts think that the phenomenon is mainly caused by the desire to create online engagement and clicks rather than anything that is real and truthful.

The experts are also cautioning that the searches going viral could be a result of cyber scams. Reportedly, several fake links and websites contain misleading video players or claim to offer downloadable files while asking for personal information under the pretext of age or identity verification.

By clicking on those types of links, the devices may get infected with malware, and personal data may get compromised, and there is a possibility that social media accounts may get hacked.

