After 7-Minute 11 Second Viral Video, why are 12-minute 46 seconds and 9-minute 44 second private clip leaks trending?

7-Minute 11 Second Viral Video: The trends of "19 minute 34 second video" and "7 minute 11 second viral video" have been followed by another purported MMS leak, which is making noise on social media, especially on Instagram. The new "MMS leak" comes in the form of a 12:46-minute (12 min 46 sec video) and a 9-minute 44-second video category, where a woman is seen with a cloth covering her mouth in a very short clip. Several Instagram users have posted in their stories a screenshot of the suspected MMS video and are inviting the netizens to reply with a particular word to receive the download link. Is the "12:46 minutes" or "9 minutes 44 seconds" viral video genuine or a hoax?

Is 12-minute 24 second video real or fake?

The fact check specialists declared that there is no such verified video; instead, the anonymous profiles are exploiting the exaggerated video lengths and names for the purpose of getting the inquisitive users to click on the links that direct to phishing sites or malware downloads.

The scamsters are more and more using very high precision viral search terms, such as the "19-minute 34-second" and "12:46 minutes" video, as a clever technique to conduct bait-and-switch cyberattacks. By taking advantage of the extremely high public curiosity and the "Fear Of Missing Out" (FOMO) related to the so-called leaked or controversial content, the attackers are bursting into social media channels like X (previously Twitter), Telegram, and Instagram with posts offering "original links" to these precise timestamps.

What happens if users click on...

This is what attracts users. When a user clicks on the bait, the switch happens: They are not shown the video they expected, but instead they are sent to a series of malicious websites controlled by third parties whose main purpose is to collect login details, malware installation through "mandatory" software updates, or to deceive the user into allowing intrusive browser permissions. These tactics are very successful as the exact time, even to the second, gives the whole process an air of being real, which fools the users' instinctive reluctance towards clickbait that is less specific.

What is 7 minute 11 seconds Mary Umair viral video?

Last week, the term "7 minutes 11 seconds Marry Umair video" was the most searched one on social media, not only in Pakistan but also everywhere across the world. Many posts went claiming that they were revealing to you a private video leak of "Mary Astarr" or "Umair from Pakistan." In reality, though, there was no MMS at all. The videos which were shown in the clips and by the users were actually a misidentified part of an old travel vlog.

