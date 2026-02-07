5 Minute Viral Video: Pakistani influencer Alina Amir makes SHOCKING revelation; here's how to identify fake links

Alina Amir claims that a 5-minute viral clip is an AI deepfake, cautions users of fake links, and calls for action against those responsible.

Alina Amir 5 Minute Viral Video: Alina Amir, a Pakistani social media celebrity, has spoken out about a widely shared viral video, stating that the purported 5-minute video is actually an artificial intelligence (AI)-generated deepfake. Amir addressed the matter in an Instagram video message following months of internet rumours and disinformation, claiming the material was made up to harm her name. She emphasised that there is no real footage and cautioned followers against clicking on fake links and deceptive postings that are posted on chat apps, Instagram, and X.

Alina Amir's shocking revelation

Alina voiced concern about the speed at which misleading information spreads when people don't check stuff before sharing it. She pointed out that in addition to causing famous personalities great mental grief and reputational damage, these kinds of acts also affect regular women who do not have the resources to defend themselves.

Alina's announced cash reward for...

The influencer also urged Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the chief minister of Punjab, to take strong legal action against the people who made and shared the edited video. Amir made a bold effort to find the criminals by offering a monetary prize to anyone who could identify the people responsible for the fake video. She also praised the work being done by law enforcement and cybercrime authorities to stop online abuse and harassment.

How to identify fake links?

Amid the scandal, Amir suggested that people on social media learn to spot fake links that are frequently used to disseminate such content:

Steer clear of clicking on unidentified links that are posted in direct messages, comments, or forwarded communications that purport to display the "full video."

Verify the website's URL thoroughly because fraudulent websites sometimes imitate legitimate platforms by making minor spelling corrections.

Pages that request personal information or need downloads in order to see a video should be avoided.

Check facts from reliable news sources before accepting or disseminating allegations that have gone viral.

