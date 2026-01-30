5-Minute Viral Video: Who is Alina Amir? Pakistani influencer dragged into alleged private clip scandal

Alina Amir went on to address her silence some days after the video went viral, with her comments appearing on her own social media pages.

5-Minute Viral Video: Alina Amir, a Pakistani TikTok celebrity and social media influencer, has openly addressed the viral dissemination of an altered video falsely credited to her, describing it as a premeditated attempt to ruin her reputation using artificial intelligence. The nearly 5-minute video, which went viral on platforms and was widely distributed as a so-called leaked personal video, was defined by Amir as a deepfake, an AI-generated fake with no genuine basis. She described the event as cybercrime and internet harassment, emphasising that such content is not innocuous amusement but a terrible kind of abuse aimed at slandering individuals, particularly women.

After the video went viral and even appeared in her own social media comment sections, Amir decided to confront her silence in the days that followed. She not only encouraged users to make sure that the content is actually authentic before sharing, but also addressed the Punjab Chief Minister, Maryam Nawaz, directly and urged her to take strict steps against those who create and spread the AI-generated content. She also took a risk by giving a financial prize to anyone who could provide reliable information that would aid in the capture of the perpetrators. She also made it apparent that there would be legal repercussions in order to deter future assaults of this nature.

What did Alina say in her defence?

Alina said, “I haven’t wanted to speak publicly about this issue for the past week, but when I saw false posts about my leaked video in the past few days, I felt compelled to speak out.”

Alina expressed concern over the alleged leaked video, calling it AI-generated. Alina Aamir observed the speed at which false information circulates online, harming people's reputations without being verified. Regarding the viral video, she also made an appeal to the public, stating that it is their duty to check any content before posting it. According to Alina, people can tell the difference between real and fake videos if they apply common sense.

