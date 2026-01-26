7-minute 11 second viral video: Bangladeshi actress Arohi Mim 3-minute 24 second clip leak HINTS at…

ENG हिन्दी
Bangladeshi social media influencer and model Arohi Mim have once again intensified on social media. Read on to know more.

By: Yashshvi Srivastava  |  Published: January 26, 2026 2:17 PM IST

Rumours about Bangladeshi social media influencer and model Arohi Mim have once again intensified on social media. It is being claimed on the internet that a private video of her, which is sometimes said to be 19 minutes 34 seconds and sometimes 3 minutes 24 seconds, has gone viral. This claim is being spread through various social media platforms and search trends, leaving people confused. This keyword is being searched rapidly in many countries, including India.

Does Arohi Mim’s real private video exist?

However, cybersecurity experts and fact-checking agencies have termed these claims as completely unsubstantiated. So far, no credible news organization or official source has confirmed that such a real private video exists. Experts say the entire case could be part of a well-arranged online rumour campaign that uses fake screenshots, misleading thumbnails, and false links to grab people's attention.

Who is the 3 minutes 24 seconds viral girl Arohi Mim?

Arohi Mim is a well-known content creator and model who shares videos and photos related to fashion, lifestyle, and entertainment on social media. Because of their online popularity, they have often been the target of such false news and rumors. Digital experts believe that spreading such sensational news in the name of any famous person has become common in today's time, as it gets traffic and clicks quickly.

Experts are warning about 3 minutes 24 seconds viral video

Experts have warned people that clicking on such purported video links can be extremely dangerous. Many times these links lead to data-stealing pages, which can put the security of mobiles and computers at risk. Moreover, sharing someone's private content without verification is not only morally wrong but is also considered a crime by law in many countries.

Digital security experts and social organisations have appealed to people not to blindly trust any sensational claim. Before sharing any news, it is important to check its veracity from reliable sources. This viral trend associated with the ascending meme is also being called an example of the spread of misinformation online, which shows how much caution and responsibility have become necessary on the Internet.

