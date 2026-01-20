7-Minute 11 Second Viral Video: Who is Arohi Mim? Bangladeshi actress trending for 3-minute 24 second clip leak

Arohi Mim has an increasing portfolio of work that speaks to the young Bangladeshi audience profoundly. Arohi Mim's '3 Minutes 24 Seconds' Viral Video is The New Trap Link.

Arohi Mim 3-Minute 24 Second Viral Video: In Bangladesh's thriving entertainment sector, Arohi Mim is one of the very few names that have become popular so steadily in both traditional media and digital platforms. Mim, a model, actress, and content creator, symbolises a new star category that connects the world of TikTok with contemporary television dramas (natoks). Mim has become a hot topic lately, thanks to a hoax regarding a leaked video of "3 minutes 24 seconds."

3-minute 24-second viral video: The new trap?

Who is Arohi Mim?

Arohi Mim, whose real name is Mim Sultana, was born and brought up in Dhanmondi, Dhaka. Even during her school years, she took the first step in the digital space. It is said that she did her SSC from Dhanmondi Girls School and later, she went to Mohammadpur Central College. On February 12, 2004, she took her first step in the world of short videos on the social media apps TikTok and Likee, which resulted in her being recognised as an actress, model, and digital influencer. Currently, she is present on all the major platforms, which are YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, and Instagram.

Arohi Mim rose to prominence from...

Famed for creating humorous short films and dramas, the Bangladeshi entertainment channel "Prank King" was the one to support her transition from a social media influencer to a professional actress. Making the most out of her vim and vigor as well as Miraz Khan and Sakib Siddique's, she has become so very much needed in the romantic-comedy and social-drama categories of Bangladeshi YouTube content.

