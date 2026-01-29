After 7-minute 11 second Viral Video, Pakistani TikToker Alina Amir's private clip leak takes over internet; influencer BREAKS silence after...

Alina praised the Punjab Cyber Crime Department for their efforts and requested the authorities to take the issue seriously and demanded strict punishment for those involved in creating such AI-generated intimate videos targeting a female influencer, actor or individual.

Alina Amir Viral Video Leak: After 19 minutes and 42 seconds, Fatima Jatoi and Payal Gamig's AI-generated deepfake MMS leaked cases, another obscene video purporting to be that of Pakistani influencer and TikToker Alina Amir has become popular search terms on the internet, including "MMS Leaked Video," "Viral Video," and "leaked private video." After seeing offensive screenshots of purported private video leaked of the TikToker and viral search trends, Alina Amir broke her silence and called on Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz to take action against these cybercriminals for using AI-generated deepfake videos to replace her face in a viral video depicting sexual activity.

What did Alina Amir say about viral video leak?

"I didn't want to talk on this matter (viral video claiming her in it), and was observing this for a full week and stayed quite," said Alina in her latest post on her official Instagram account. She said that she saw videos claiming 'Alina Amir video leaked,' and after that, thought to reply to people like this the same way.

Alina asks people to verify the video first

According to her, these people can go beyond their bounds in order to damage someone's reputation. She denounced the behaviour and advised people to at least learn about the person and whether the material is genuine or not before disseminating it. "Video you people are spreading (on social media or intent), at least verify whether it's true or not," Alina added.

Alina's sincere request to Punjab CM

“I sincerely request Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz sahiba to take action against all these culprits who create videos of women to malign them and ruin their lives,” she said in the video.

Alina urges strict punishment for...

Alina praised the Punjab Cyber Crime Department for their efforts and requested the authorities to take the issue seriously and demanded strict punishment for those involved in creating such AI-generated intimate videos targeting a female influencer, actor or individual.

She described that such activities are harassment to a woman. She said such act not limited to actors, influencers, but also affect ordinary citizens. The content which perpetrators send to victims' families causes severe emotional distress and long-term damage which destroys their lives, according to her.

