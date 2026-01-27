ENG हिन्दी
7-minute 11-second viral video: Where is Bangladeshi actress Arohi Mim? Amid 3-minute 24-second controversial clip, her new photos suggest...

Arohi Mim is in discussion after a 3 minutes 24 seconds private viral video linked to her. However, her fans are eagerly waiting for an update about how the actress is doing. Read on to know more.

By: Yashshvi Srivastava  |  Published: January 27, 2026 2:31 PM IST

Bollywood actress Arohi Mim is very active on social media these days. It is being claimed on the internet that an alleged 3 minutes 24 seconds MMS viral video is linked to her. Such news spreads fast, and people started clicking on different links to know the truth. However, no official confirmation has been made in this regard so far. In such cases, rumours and misinformation often damage one's personal life and image.

Why is Arohi Mim trending?

Arohi Mim is a well-known actress of Bangladesh who has worked in many projects of the regional industry. She has a huge fan following due to her acting, photoshoots, and active presence on social media. She was already in the news for her work, but after this alleged viral video controversy, her name suddenly came into the limelight.

Where is Arohi Mim now?

The discussions about Arohi are happening more due to rumors than her professional work, which is a difficult situation for any artist. Arohi Mim is currently in Pokhara, Nepal. The actress herself posted a story on Instagram giving an update about herself. In the video, Arohi was seen in a blue sweater paired with a white woolen cap, enjoying the moment with a hot cup of coffee. The update gave her fans a moment of relief that she is doing fine amid the brutal controversy.

Watch here:

Arohi Mim trending photos:

All about Arohi Mim's private video leak controversy

The controversy started when rumours started circulating on social media platforms that an objectionable private video of Arohi Mim had gone viral. Posts and links making such claims quickly began to be shared on platforms such as Telegram, WhatsApp, and X. Her name was wrongly linked in many posts. However, during fact-checking investigations, these claims came to be completely false.

