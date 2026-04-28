9 years later, Sara Arjun’s take on Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone goes VIRAL again

A clip from nine years ago featuring Sara Arjun has popped up online, and people can't get over how smart she sounded as a kid. Read further to know what she said about the two leading stars that got everyone in awe.

A clip from nine years ago featuring Sara Arjun has popped up online, and people can’t get over how smart she sounded as a kid. “I Want To Be Sara Arjun” In the video, a young Sara is asked about her role models. Instead of picking the usual celebrity names, she cuts straight to the point with a refreshingly grown-up answer.

She says, “I love the way Alia Bhatt looks and acts, and I really admire Alia and Deepika Padukone. But they’re not my role models. They’re just my inspirations. If I’m being honest, I want to be Sara Arjun. I never want to be like someone else.” Now that the clip’s making the rounds again, fans are cheering her on for being so sure of herself at such a young age.

From Child Star To The Big Screen

Sara first grabbed everyone’s attention in a shampoo commercial, but her real break came at just six years old in the Tamil film Deiva Thirumagal. She starred alongside Vikram, and critics loved her performance. People knew right away she wasn’t just another child actor. These days, she’s back in the headlines thanks to Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge, both films are doing well, and her old interviews are getting a fresh wave of attention. The thing people keep noticing? She’s still as down-to-earth as ever.

What’s Coming Up For Sara

Sara recently shared a thank you note for the cast and crew of the Dhurandhar films, making it clear she sees all the hard work behind the scenes. There’s a buzz that she’s in talks to play Madhubala in an upcoming biopic, with Sanjay Leela Bhansali producing and Jasmeet K Reen directing. Nothing’s official yet, but fans are already excited.

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