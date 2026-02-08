Aamir Khan FALLS hard during his Pickleball match at WPBL 2026 In Mumbai; fans shocked after he... [Viral Video]

Aamir is seen playing enthusiastically and competitively as he comes forward to return a shot. He loses his balance and stumbles, temporarily rolling across the court before being pulled up by a teammate.

On Saturday, February 7, actor Aamir Khan was seen playing a friendly exhibition game with three fans at the World Pickleball League (WPBL) 2026 at Jio World Garden in Mumbai, until the match took an unexpected turn when he slipped on the court, with videos of the incident quickly going viral on social media.

Aamir Khan falls while playing...

In the viral video, Aamir is seen playing enthusiastically and competitively as he comes forward to return a shot. He loses his balance and stumbles, temporarily rolling across the court before being pulled up by a teammate. What happens next impresses spectators, as the actor swiftly regains his calm, smiles, and starts performing.

TRENDING NOW

How fans reacted to his sportsman spirit

"At his age, many people don't even step onto the ground," one commented. Another added, "He is so steady."

While another added, "Good he rolled over - could’ve landed awkwardly on his wrist/elbow."

Aamir Khan work front

Sitaare Zameen Par was Aamir's most recent big-screen appearance. The sports drama was a modest box office hit, earning Rs 265 crore worldwide. Inspired by the 2018 Spanish film Champion, Sitaare Zameen Par was a spiritual follow-up to his 2007 film Taare Zameen Par.

Ten newcomers, including Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar, costarred with Genelia Deshmukh in the movie.

He also had a cameo appearance in Vir Das' Happy Patel, which starred Imran Khan, marking his first cinematic appearance in over a decade after anticipating a return for several years. Aamir also appeared in Rajinikanth's Coolie.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more