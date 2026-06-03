Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt VIRAL wedding update: Like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan too has found his 'Gauri'?

Star Aamir Khan will reportedly tie the knot with Gauri Spratt. For the unversed, Aamir has been dating Gauri for over two years now.

Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt VIRAL wedding update: In 2026, Aamir Khan will marry for the third time. As reports suggest, the actor will tie the knot with Gauri Spratt. For the unversed, Aamir Khan has been dating Gauri Spratt for over two years now. The couple had been living together for over a year now. According to reports, both will marry in an intimate ceremony that has been scheduled for July 5. It will see the attendance of both their families. As reports suggest, the ceremony is expected to take place at Aamir’s residence, and it will not witness any large public celebration. While the final guest list hasn't been planned yet, reports suggest that Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan could attend the ceremony if they don't have packed schedules.

When did Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt start dating?

Aamir and Gauri started dating in early 2024. They had reportedly met in Bengaluru via his cousin Nuzhat Khan. On 60th birthday, Aamir had officially introduced her as his “partner”. A few months back, Aamir had admitted that he feels extremely “stable” with Gauri. He was earlier married to filmmaker Kiran Rao, with whom he has a son, Azad. Both Aamir and Kiran were married for 16 years (2005-2021). Aamir was earlier married to Reena Dutta (1986-2001). They have two kids Ira and Junaid Khan. Gauri too has a son from her previous marriage.

Salman Khan to find his 'Gauri'?

Aamir Khan had introduced his new girlfriend, Gauri Spratt, to the media on March 13 which marked 60th birthday. What is hard to ignore is that Gauri is also the name of Shah Rukh Khan's wife. This leaves only the other Khan of Bollywood - Salman Khan - sans a “Gauri” in his life. It was due to this similarity in names that a journalist had asked during media interaction, if Salman Khan will also find his Gauri. The journalist asked, “SRK has a Gauri, you have one now. Ab Salman ko bhi…” before she could complete the sentence, Aamir said, “Salman ko bhi Gauri dhoondh leni chahiye? (Should Salman also find a Gauri in his life?)” When the journalist confirmed that he meant precisely that, Aamir Khan replied, “Salman kya dhoondhega ab? (What will he find now?)”.

Aamir Khan, during the press meet, was also questioned by journalists if Salman Khan takes dating tips from him or Shah Rukh Khan. Aamir relied, “Salman will do what is good for him.”

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