Aamir Khan hugs and kisses wife Gauri Spratt; couple's adorable dance goes viral

Actor Aamir Khan shared his first dance with wife Gauri Spratt after their intimate wedding with close ones. Read ahead to know more about the wholesome moment shared by the newlywed couple.

Aamir Khan hugs and kisses wife Gauri Spratt; couple's adorable dance goes viral

The hot topic for today has to be Aamir Khan’s wedding to Gauri Spratt. They tied the knot earlier this morning on July 5, 2026. Ever since photos of their beautiful ceremony have been unveiled, fans have been waiting to get more details about their wedding. Aamir and Gauri got hitched in an intimate ceremony that was held at the actor’s Bandra house in Mumbai. In the viral photos from the wedding, we see Aamir and Gauri happily signing their official marriage registry.

To share this special moment with the couple, they had invited over their family and close friends. Among the guests invited for this at-home wedding was former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan. The former cricketer has shared an Instagram reel on his account capturing sweet moments between the couple and their first dance. Let’s dive in to find out all about actor Aamir Khan sharing his first dance with wife Gauri Spratt here.

Aamir Khan shares first dance with wife Gauri Spratt

In the intimate wedding of Aamir and Gauri, their loved ones were invited to witness their marriage. Among the family and friends was also former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan. He has posted a compilation of wholesome moments between the couple on social media, and his reel has gone viral now. His reel showed Aamir-Gauri exchanging vows and then dancing together. While the newlyweds shared their first dance, Aamir embraced Gauri in a loving hug.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Irfan Pathan (@irfanpathan_official)

Irfan had captioned the heartwarming post with a message for the happy couple, saying, “Dear Amir Bhai & Gauri, Heartiest congratulations on your wedding! ❤️ Wishing you both a lifetime of love, happiness, laughter, and togetherness. May Allah bless your beautiful journey with endless joy and countless blessings. So happy for you both, congratulations once again! ??”

About Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt’s Wedding

Aamir’s wedding with Gauri would be the actor’s third marriage. We saw Aamir wear a simple white traditional outfit for the wedding, an extension of his minimalist style. To add a little bling to his wedding look, the 61-year-old actor paired the outfit with a bronze brooch. Gauri chose an ivory lehenga, which looked gorgeous on her. Her hair was braided with flowers adorned all over them.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Spice (@spicesocial)

Their first look photo was shared by Spice Social on Instagram with the caption, “A celebration of love, laughter, and cherished moments. Step inside Aamir Khan's wedding festivities, filled with warmth, joy, and the magic of a truly unforgettable celebration.”

All three of Aamir’s children, Junaid, Ira, and Azad, were present to share this special occasion with their father.

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