Aamir Khan VIRAL video: Junaid Khan's father breaks down, leaves Sai Pallavi surprised; fans react 'Bete ki movie hai, itna toh...'

Aamir Khan viral video alert: Aamir Khan couldn't hold back his tears at the Mumbai musical event for Junaid Khan's much-anticipated film, Ek Din.

Actor-producer Aamir Khan couldn't contain his emotions and tears at a musical event that was held in Mumbai. The event was organised for his actor son Junaid Khan's much-awaited film, Ek Din. In the video that has gone viral, Aamir Khan sat next to actor Sai Pallavi, whose reaction to the star's expression was priceless.

What does viral video show?

In a video that has gone viral on social media, Aamir Khan looked extremely vulnerable as he attended the event titled Ek Din Ki Mehfil. Sai Pallavi, who makes her Hindi debut opposite Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan in Ek Din, was seen seated next to the star. She smiled and spoke to Aamir as tears rolled down his cheeks. Later, Junaid was also seen chatting with his father.

How did fans react to Aamir Khan's viral video?

Within minutes of the video going viral on social media, fans started flooding the comments section. They reacted to Aamir Khan’s emotional moment, and called it a special moment. Others couldn’t get over how honest his reaction felt. One comment read, "People saying acting but he's like this only.. Very soft". Other viral comments read, "Bete ki movie hai toh itna toh banta hai"; "He breaks down every movie he watches"; "He is emotional with movie scenes not with own wife’s"; "Ye hrr movie dekh krr rone lagta hai"; "Aamir jo jo movie dekh ke roya hai sab movie accha hi huya hai.. Bajrangi bhaijaan ka interview aaj bhi yaad hai"; "Lol. Cries more often than you think. Go watch Satyameva Jayate reruns".

What is Ek Din advance booking strategy?

Aamir Khan had recently revealed that the makers had opted for a unique early advance booking strategy ahead of its theatrical release on May 1. The film is backed by Mansoor Khan, Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions.

The film began its advance bookings 39 days ahead of its release. Aamir Khan reacted to this in an interview, as reported by The Telegraph. He said, "The fact is that is a very small film, in the sense that it has got actors who are very new. Junaid has barely started his career, and Sai [Pallavi] is doing her first film in Hindi. So I thought this film would need a little more time to get traction. So the earlier we start, the better. It is a story that I believe, and I am quite a mushy audience."

Aamir also appreciated director Sunil Pandey. "He has done such an amazing job. He has worked so hard for the film; he is very persevering. None of us knows whether the film is going to do well, but what is important for me is whether we are able to bring the script alive in the film. That, for me, is the first yardstick for success," he said.

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