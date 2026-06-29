Ab Hoga Hisaab Season 2: Release date, OTT platform, cast and everything you need to know about the revenge thriller

Sanjay Kapoor, Shaheer Sheikh and Mouni Roy are back with the second season of Ab Hoga Hisaab. As the story dives deeper into betrayal, hidden secrets and revenge, here's everything you need to know about its OTT release date, platform and cast.

Ab Hoga Hisaab Season 2: Release date, OTT platform, cast and everything you need to know about the revenge thriller

The revenge thriller 'Ab Hoga Hisaab' is storming back with Season 2, hitting Amazon MX Player on July 3, 2026. Sanjay Kapoor, Shaheer Sheikh, and Mouni Roy are all back in the thick of it, and the story jumps right back in where the bloody cliffhanger left fans hanging. This time, the betrayals run deeper, the loyalties are more fragile, and the crime syndicate doesn’t let anyone off easy.

When And Where To Watch

Where to Watch: Amazon MX Player, When: July 3, 2026, the format of streaming is very simple. (expect weekly episodes), Season 2 is hitting screens less than a year after the first. The platform isn’t wasting any time and clearly wants to keep the hype going.

What Is Ab Hoga Hisaab About?

The story follows Bobby (Shaheer Sheikh) and his younger brother Bunty (Avinash Mishra). After getting deported from Canada, Bobby sneaks back into India thinking he’s going to help Bunty out. But things don’t go as planned, he walks straight into the jaws of a brutal criminal network, where nobody does anything for free. By the end of Season 1, secrets exploded and alliances crumbled. Now, Season 2 dives straight into the fallout, with betrayal and revenge front and center. The characters are forced to make choices they’ll never be able to undo.

Cast Speaks: Bigger, Darker, More Twists

The cast is especially excited for the new season. Sanjay Kapoor says, “Goldy has always been unpredictable, and this season really takes him to new extremes. Relationships crack, loyalties get tested, viewers are going to see sides of Goldy they’ve never seen before. We’re grateful for all the love the first season got, and this one’s even bigger, more intensity, more wild twists.” Mouni Roy’s looking forward to taking her character to a new level too: “The response to Season 1 has been amazing, and it’s great that fans don’t have to wait long for the next chapter. This season dives into emotions and secrets my character has never shown. There are plenty of surprises coming, I can’t wait for everyone to see what’s next.”

Director Divyanshu Malhotra On Season 2’s Tone

Director Divyanshu Malhotra says the stakes are higher for everyone: “The first season threw all the characters into a world where every choice came with a price. Season 2 doesn’t let them off the hook, it forces each of them to confront what those choices really cost. Relationships get pushed, and loyalties will shatter.”

Why Season 2 Is Getting Buzz

The first season pulled viewers in with its mix of family drama and crime thriller tension. Shaheer Sheikh swapped his usual romantic hero role for a harder, grittier turn as Bobby. Sanjay Kapoor’s Goldy Sekhon was unpredictable and became a fan favorite, while Mouni Roy brought a real emotional punch to the story. This fast turnaround between seasons makes it clear: Amazon MX Player sees “Ab Hoga Hisaab” as a long-term franchise. Get ready for even more action, sharper plot twists, and characters who have nowhere left to hide.

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