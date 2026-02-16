Abhishek Bachchan’s SHOCKING look CONFIRMS his entry in Shah Rukh Khan’s King; actor joins action thriller as…; fans call it…

King is directed by Siddharth Anand features Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan and others. The film is set to release on December 24.

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan is in a lot of discussion about his upcoming films these days. He recently confirmed that his new look is for the same film. As soon as this news came out, the excitement among the fans increased, and people reacted in different ways to his character. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role.

Abhishek Bachchan joins Shah Rukh Khan’s King

Abhishek Bachchan talked about his new hairstyle and look during an event. When asked about his changed look, he said that he is glad that people have noticed his change. He is currently shooting for his new film. However, he did not reveal much about his character or the story of the film. He said, “I am just flattered that you noticed that I have changed my look. Yes, I am currently shooting for my new film, which is called King.” Despite this, after this confirmation, there has been a discussion about the film among the fans.

As soon as Abhishek Bachchan confirmed his presence in the film, reactions started pouring in on social media. Many fans praised his look and said that he is looking more impressive than ever. Some hoped that his performance in this film could be as strong as his old film Youth. “I am expecting a Yuva-level performance.” At the same time, some fans believe that he can be seen in the role of a villain in the film, which can make the film more interesting. “Sid Anand should make him a ruthless villain.”

Amitabh Bachchan supports Abhishek Bachchan

Earlier, Abhishek's father Amitabh Bachchan had also confirmed his participation in the film. He wished his son on social media and expressed support for his new project. Big B wrote on X, “All the best Abhishek…it’s TIME!!”

All about King

King is directed by Siddharth Anand, who has previously made many successful films. The film also stars Deepika Padukone, Arshad Warsi, and Jaideep Ahlawat. This will also be Suhana Khan's first film on the big screen. The film is an action thriller produced by Red Chillies Entertainment. The film is slated to release on December 24.

Shah Rukh Khan and Siddharth Anand's last film together, Pathan, was a huge success at the box office. In such a situation, the audience has a lot of expectations from the King. Not much has been revealed about the story and characters of the film yet. Fans are eagerly waiting for the release of the film.

