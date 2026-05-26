Actor Ramakant Dayama passes away at 69, Shubhangi Latkar pays tribute

Read further for Shubhangi Latkar's emotional tribute to Ramakant Dayama.

Actor Ramakant Dayama passes away at 69, Shubhangi Latkar pays tribute

Actor Ramakant Dayama passed away at 69, after fighting illness for quite a while. The news broke on May 26, and honestly, it’s left a hole in a lot of hearts.

His close friend, actress Shubhangi Latkar, shared the news with a touching tribute on social media. She wrote, “Today, we lost a truly beautiful soul... and I am simply speechless.” Ramakant wasn’t just a friend to her, he was someone she admired deeply. She painted a picture of a man who brimmed with warmth and energy. “A spontaneous dancer, a soulful singer, a brilliant actor, and, for me, a wise advisor whose words always carried meaning,” she said.

Latkar talked about his strength. “He may have looked tiny, but he was one of the strongest and most courageous people I’ve known.” Even through health battles, Ramakant never stopped loving life or facing problems head-on.

They’d been hoping to collaborate again, too. “After years, I truly wished to work with him again—we’d planned a beautiful Hindi play,” she wrote. He smiled and told her, “Let me get well soon.” They even wanted to present select poems together on stage, but now those dreams are left unfinished. “Some losses leave behind a silence that words fail to express. You will be deeply missed, Ramakant ji,” she added.

CINTAA, the Cine & TV Artistes’ Association, paid tribute, too, calling him “a respected former EC Member,” and sending heartfelt condolences to his family and friends.

Ramakant Dayama’s career cut across theatre, TV, films, and OTT. Most recently, he acted alongside Anubha Fatehpuria in Thursday Special, an acclaimed short film. He leaves behind not just a rich body of work, but friends and colleagues who remember him for his spirit, courage, and heart.

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