Actress Julie ALLEGES miscarriage after trolling by TVK supporters: ‘Vijay is responsible for losing my child’

Read further on Julie's allegations against TVK supporters and why she holds CM Vijay responsible.

Actress Julie ALLEGES miscarriage after trolling by TVK supporters: ‘Vijay is responsible for losing my child’

Julie, an actress and former nurse, has come out with some serious accusations against actor-turned-Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay and members of his party, Thamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). She says that relentless online harassment from Vijay’s supporters pushed her to the point where she suffered a miscarriage. Julie filed a police complaint about the trolling in Chennai.

Julie Alleges Mental Trauma Led to Loss of Child

Talking to reporters, Julie explained that she got married recently and was looking forward to her first child. But, she says, the endless flood of nasty and defamatory comments online caused so much mental pain that she lost her baby. “Vijay anna is responsible for me losing my child,” she said. It’s not that he did this directly, but Julie believes if he’d said something, just asked his supporters to stop, she wouldn’t have gone through this loss. She’s not interested in gaining sympathy; her main concern is the abuse aimed at her and her husband. “Whenever a woman speaks about TVK, her reputation is trashed with no remorse or restraint,” she told the media.

Complaint Filed, But Case Called ‘Civil’

Julie first went to the police in March, naming eight people in her complaint. Later, she got a notice saying her case was civil defamation, not criminal. She claims she didn’t even know about this notice, which came after the government changed hands from the DMK to TVK.

After she filed her complaint, accusations of a ₹15 lakh kidney scam started popping up online about her. Julie called it an all-out campaign“a perfect story with screenplay, direction, and narration” and said a TVK supporter and an advocate were behind it.

‘Vijay Became CM Through Instagram’

Julie also questioned why Vijay has stayed silent. “People say he became Chief Minister through Instagram,” she pointed out. Instead of letting his supporters go after critics, she feels he should actually focus on working for the public. Reporters reminded her that DMK was in power when she first filed the complaint (since elections were in April, and Vijay took office in May). Julie clarified she filed during the DMK government, right around election time, but now that TVK is in charge, she thinks they need to address her case. Julie says her complaint is being ignored because the accused are TVK supporters. She also says that the trolling got worse after she spoke out about their party. So far, neither Vijay nor TVK have responded officially.

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