Actress Khushi Mukherjee makes big claims about Suryakumar Yadav; says ‘Used to…’

Actress Khushi Mukherjee recently made a huge claim about cricketer Suryakumar Yadav. Here is what she said.

Actress Khushi Mukherjee, who often made headlines because of her bold outfits this year, made a controversial remark. Her videos went viral on social media. She was trolled for her bold statement. Recently, at the red carpet of an event, she made a big claim that the Indian cricketer Surya Kumar Yadav used to message her a lot. At the event, she was asked which cricketer she likes the most and would love to date. The actress replied, I don't want to date any cricketer. There were so many cricketers after me. I think, who is that cricketer? Suryakumar Yadav used to message me a lot.”

“But, shayad abhi hamari zyada baat chit nahi hoti hai. I don't like to like associated (with anyone), and I don't like any link-ups,” she added. Several netizens have reacted to her statement and shared their views on it. A user said, “Pehle hi Out of Form Chal rahe hain Dada.” Another wrote, “Ye question pehle se set tha.” A comment read, “Yes i Know wo mere office ka ek Yadav bhai hai security wo karta tha message.” Another comment read, “Surya bhao ka form yahee khraab ho gya hai.” Another comment read, “Hmkog ka captain khatre me hai... worldcupp samnne me hai.” A user mentioned, “Surya ku kya pasand agaya, khushi me.” Another user said, “Aaj kl ye new trend h bol do koi cricket message karta tha mujhe.” A netizen wrote, Must be some one from surya’s fake ID.” Another comment read, “@surya_14kumar bhai me toh sehta ye bezzati.” Other users have reacted with laughing emojis in the comment section of the video.

Who is Khushi Mukherjee?

The actress is an actress who appeared in many movies like Heart Attack, Donga Prema, Shringaar, Anjal Thurai and Shrungaaram Art of Love, to name a few. Apart from these films, she was also part of shows like Nadaan, Riti Riwaj, Noorie, Baalveer, Devika, and Stranger, to name a few. Khushi Mukherjee was also part of some OTT shows.

Suryakumar Yadav has not reacted to this statement yet. The cricketer last played for India in the T20 series against South Africa, in which he led the team to a 3-1 series win. The cricketer is set to lead India in a five-match T20 series against New Zealand in January 2026. The series will act as preparation for the T20 World Cup, which begins on February 7.

