Aditya Dhar sends legal notice to Santosh Kumar RS over copy allegations against Dhurandhar: The Revenge?

The conflict between Aditya Dhar and Santosh Kumar RS centers on their disagreement about the film Dhurandhar: The Revenge. In a press conference held on March 31, Santosh claimed that the film was copied from his story. Read on to know more.

Filmmaker Aditya Dhar and Santosh Kumar RS are at loggerheads over the release of the film Dhurandhar: The Revenge. In a press conference held on March 31, Santosh claimed that the film was copied from his story. After this, it has come to light that Aditya Dhar has sent a legal notice to Santosh. In an interview with HT city, Santosh Kumar said that he got his script registered with the Screenwriters Association (SWA) in the year 2023.

What did Santosh Kumar RS say about Dhurandhar 2?

Santosh Kumar RS has accused the makers of the film of misusing his story and project. He said that he also has evidence of this and he will pursue the matter legally. He said, “They have manipulated my project, script and exploited me. I have all the proof from the Screenwriters Association.”

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Did Aditya Dhar issue legal notice on Santosh Kumar?

Aditya Dhar's team, on the other hand, has said that they have completely refuted Santosh's allegations. According to sources, Aditya, through his lawyers, has sent a notice to Santosh, asking him to refrain from making false allegations. He said, “Aditya Dhar has already issued a notice to Santosh Kumar through his legal team, refuting the allegations and requesting him to refrain from making false claims. Despite the aforesaid, since Santosh continues to make baseless allegations, Aditya is in the process of initiating appropriate legal proceedings against him.”

However, Santosh claims that he did not receive any official notice but just an email. He says that the film's team is pressuring him to keep quiet and accusing him of doing all this for publicity. Santosh made it clear that he now wants to settle the matter directly in the court. In his words, “It is not a notice, it is just a reply on my mail. They were harassing me, that I should not complain and that I am defaming them for my publicity. I told them in going legal, so don't send me messages, come to court.”

Santosh Kumar’s claims about Dhurandhar 2

Santosh has also pointed out the similarities between his story and the film. According to him, the story of the main character in both is similar, in which a boy takes revenge after an attack on his family and is later sent on a mission to the country. He said, “The fictional main character has been copied. In my story, a young boy’s family gets attacked by criminals and he takes revenge. The son of a former Army officer, he kills 10 people and is arrested. But impressed with his courage, the national security advisor sends him to Pakistan as a RAW agent to finish terrorism. Aditya Dhar is very smart, he has taken only the main lines of my movie and added political propaganda.”

On the other hand, Aditya Dhar's team said that Dhurandhar: The Revenge is a completely original story, which Aditya himself wrote and got registered in September 2023, while Santosh got his script registered in November 2023.

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