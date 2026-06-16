After beating Mankatha re-release, Arjun Sarja starrer DROPS June 25 in multiple languages

rjun Sarja's Blast, one of Tamil cinema's unexpected 2026 hits, will begin streaming on Netflix from June 25, 2026. Read further to know everything about the movie we know so far.

After beating Mankatha re-release, Arjun Sarja starrer DROPS June 25 in multiple languages

No one really saw this coming. Blast wasn’t hyped up as the next big blockbuster. It didn’t chase a festival release. There was zero pan-India marketing blitz. But Subash K. Raj’s action flick, fronted by Arjun Sarja, just took off when it hit theaters. Tamil audiences latched onto it, and before you knew it, Blast brought in around ₹70 crore at the box office. Now, it’s arriving on Netflix for anyone who missed the cinema run. Set a reminder: Blast lands June 25, 2026.

From Big Screens to Streaming

Raj’s debut film started slow. With just ₹1 crore net on opening day from 1,022 shows and 26% occupancy, it didn’t make headlines. But word-of-mouth did the heavy lifting, especially in Tamil Nadu, where ₹95 lakh came in just from the first day. The box office just kept ticking upward week after week, eventually touching ₹70 crore worldwide. That’s good enough to break into the top ten Tamil grossers of 2026, sitting at number nine right now.

Momentum didn’t dip, it even outperformed the re-release of Mankatha, another hit where Arjun Sarja had a memorable role. This time, though, he’s in the spotlight.

What’s The Story?

So what’s Blast actually about? Basically, it ditches the usual “one-man army” routine. Retitled as Blast Zone in Telugu, it’s more about family. Arjun is the dad, Abhirami the mom, Preity Mukhundhan the daughter, Nila. Here’s the hook: every single one of them knows Karate. The parents raise Nila to be tough and fearless, not kept behind glass. Things unravel when the family crosses a crooked businessman and a local gangster, both part of a larger criminal setup. You get home-invasion thrills, a revenge angle, and a family that actually fights together.

The big surprise, and a huge reason for its popularity is the action. Both Abhirami and Preity Mukhundhan have full-blown fight scenes, not just emotional moments. That caught audiences’ attention. BookMyShow reported over a million tickets sold, which speaks for itself.

Netflix Release: When, Where, How

If you’re planning to stream, you won’t have to wait long, Blast drops on Netflix June 25. Expect it in multiple languages, not just Tamil, so it’ll go well beyond the southern audience. For Netflix, it’s another strong pick. After scoring titles like Karuppu, Thaai Kizhavi, and Youth earlier in the year, Blast just keeps the lineup strong. And the timing works. The movie got a solid run in theaters before heading to OTT, so it gets a fresh push right as interest picks up from word-of-mouth and social buzz.

Meet the Cast (and That Debut Director)

It’s not just Arjun, Abhirami, and Preity carrying this. The supporting cast, John Kokken, Vivek Prasanna, Arjun Chidambaram, Dileepan, Pawan, Vinod Sagar, pull their weight. But honestly, the real find here is the director. Subash K. Raj nailed his debut. Scoring such high numbers with a female-forward action movie? Rare. His pacing and fight choreography got lots of praise, with reviewers calling out the “gripping storytelling” that’s what kept people talking.

There’s also something fresh about Arjun Sarja here. He steps back from the usual larger-than-life hero stuff, playing a vulnerable father who’s part of a team, not a solo act. That change clicked.

Box Office Breakdown

No records were shattered on Day 1: ₹1 crore net, 26% occupancy, 1,022 shows. But Tamil Nadu made a statement with ₹95 lakh that day. The best part? Steady business. No huge drops, families came back, people watched it again. When BookMyShow sales topped a million tickets, you knew the movie had landed. Strong word-of-mouth about the hand-to-hand action and the daughter’s role gave Blast a long, healthy run. It ended up topping Mankatha’s re-release numbers and punching its way into the year’s top ten, surprising everyone given its more modest budget.

Why Did Blast Work?

Here’s why it connected: The women aren’t sidekicks. Abhirami and Preity fight, strategize, and move the plot. Stakes are close to home. It’s not about saving the world, it’s about keeping your family safe. Subash K. Raj keeps things grounded. The action feels real, not over-styled. Arjun Sarja gives the movie gravitas but never overshadows the rest.

So, What Should Viewers Expect?

If you skipped it in theaters, get ready for a lean, two-hour action movie with some emotional punch. No shoehorned songs, no goofy comedy track to derail the tension. The fight scenes are tight, not flashy. And Nila’s Karate scenes? Those are what started the buzz in the first place. Blast starts streaming on Netflix June 25. Don’t miss it.

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