After confirming Govinda's dating rumours, wife Sunita Ahuja treats paps with...; daughter Tina Ahuja also... [Viral Video]

Sunita Ahuja was papped with her daughter Tina Ahuja celebrating Christmas with the paparazzi. In the video Sunita was seen greeting the paps with cake in her hand.

Govinda's wife, Sunita Ahuja, is all in the news for the recent buzz regarding the actor's affair and her agreeing to it. The year 2025 has been a roller coaster ride for Govinda and his wife. The much-discussed rumours of his supposed extramarital affair have now been addressed by his wife, Sunita Ahuja. In a candid chat with ETimes, Sunita cleared the air, "The woman in question is not a young Marathi actress, as the gossip mills suggested, but there surely is a woman. According to Sunita, the woman “doesn’t love him but only wants his money.”

Sunita didn’t hold back. She said, “No one has the right to keep a fourth woman in their life. This is true for every man including Govinda.”

TRENDING NOW

Sunita Ahuja celebrates Christmas with...

Amid these controversies, Sunita Ahuja was papped with her daughter Tina Ahuja celebrating Christmas with the paparazzi. In the video Sunita was seen greeting the paps with cake in her hand. She offered them to the paps and hand a friendly banter with them. Her daughter Tina also joined her. Both of them wished the paps a Merry Christmas.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

How netizens reacted?

One user wrote, "Merry Christmas bhabhiji ???" Others reacted with heart and smile emojis.

When Sunita credited Govinda's mother for...

In another interview, crediting Govinda’s mother for their marriage, Sunita shared, “When I got married to Govinda, he lived with his big family but I loved him. Even now, I am living at Govinda’s home because of my mother-in-law. She wanted us to get married. She had told him, ‘Chichi, if you leave Sunita, tu bhikhari ban jayega (If you leave Sunita you will become a beggar). I remember this dialogue.”

Sunita grabbed eyeballs when she shared her thoughts on infidelity and told Hauterfly, “I would like to tell women that don’t ever say that your partner is innocent (doesn’t cheat). If he does it, it will become so bad and no matter how hard you try to get rid of the other woman, she won’t leave him for years. Even if you leave him, that woman won’t.”

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more