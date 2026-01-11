After divorce from Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij found love again? Actress posts with MYSTERY man, REVEALS she chose him by…

Famous TV actress Mahhi Vij posted something new on her social media only a few days after the news that she had been divorced by Jay Bhanushali. Her latest post is creating buzz on social media.

Famous TV actress Mahhi Vij posted something new on her social media only a few days after the news that she had been divorced by Jay Bhanushali. Since the posting of this post, several individuals began to believe that love has possibly re-entered her life. The post was dedicated to her best friend, Nadeem, and was full of emotions and affection. In the image, Mahhi is caught feeding Nadeem a piece of cake on his birthday. The thing that captured the eye of everyone was her caption, in which she stated that she picked him not randomly, but out of her heart. It is through these words of love that people started to question whether the relationship they have is more than friendship.

What did Mahhi Vij say about Nadeem?

Mahhi wrote that Nadeem is the one who knows her when she does not even talk. She said, “Happy Birthday to the one I chose, not by chance, but by heart.❤️

TRENDING NOW

To the one who listens to me even when I don’t say a word, to the one who stands by me not because he has to, but because he wants to — you are my family, my safe place, my forever. You are not just my best friend, you are my comfort, my strength, my home. With you, I can be myself — broken, happy, emotional, imperfect — and still feel completely accepted and loved.”

Watch the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mahhi Vinod Vij (@mahhivij)

Mahhi was also frank about their relationship and that just as in every close relationship, they have disagreements also. She said, “Yes, we get angry sometimes. Yes, we fight. Yes, sometimes we don’t talk for days. But no matter how far the silence goes, it always ends at the same place — us. Because deep down, we both know that Nadim and Mahhi are one. Our souls are connected in a way words can never fully explain.”

She also composed how Nadeem has supported her when she is in trouble. To Mahhi it was not always that easy in life, and everything is always easier with Nadeem by her side. He puts his hand on her when she feels weak. In times when she forgets to believe in herself, he believes in her. She even said that his love is so great that it cures even those parts of her that she was not aware were broken. This demonstrates the fact that his support has been critical in ensuring that she remains strong emotionally.

Mahhi Vij expressed her love for Nadeem

Finally, Mahhi used very emotional words to say she loved Nadeem. She said, “I love you, Nadim — not just for who you are, but for how you make me feel, for how you stand with me, for how you are my heart, my home, my family.

Today and always. ?”

Why did Mahhi Vij turn off the comment section?

Mahhi even switched off the comment box on her post, which indicated that she did not want anyone to know about this. To make the situation worse, Mahhi and Jay's daughter, Tara, also congratulated Nadeem on his birthday and used the word Abba in her post. She told her that she loves him a lot. This added more emotions and the interest of people in knowing the nature of Mahhi and Nadeem's relationship.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more