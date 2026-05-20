After Kamal Haasan, KS Ravikumar meets CM Vijay; recalls their only film Minsara Kanna

Read further to know what Kamal Haasan's six demands could mean for producers and theatre owners in Tamil Nadu.

Thalapathy Vijay’s schedule hasn’t slowed down since becoming Tamil Nadu’s Chief Minister, and he’s definitely not leaving his film roots behind. Just a few days after Kamal Haasan swung by with a wish list for the industry, Vijay welcomed members of the Tamil Film Directors’ Association, including the well-known KS Ravikumar, to his office.

KS Ravikumar seemed genuinely moved by the meeting. He shared some snapshots on X, calling it “a moment to remember.” Ravikumar wrote, “Some moments stay with you forever. This was one such moment.” He added that it was great seeing Vijay step into his new role, and he passed along best wishes from the whole Directors’ Union. The photos said it all Ravikumar and the other filmmakers looked pretty proud as they posed with Vijay.

Of course, this visit came right after Kamal Haasan had dropped in to both congratulate Vijay and press for some changes. Kamal didn’t just come with flowers, he brought a solid list of six demands aimed at giving the Tamil film industry a boost. Here’s what he put on the table: Launch a state-run OTT platform under the Tamil Nadu government, Let theaters host five shows a day, Set an eight-week window before movies hit streaming platforms after theaters, Do away with the Local Body Entertainment Tax to give producers some breathing room, Crack down on piracy with stronger laws, Roll out incentive schemes to support filmmakers financially. Kamal spelled it out, the industry is struggling, and it can’t survive without some serious government backing.

The meeting between Vijay and KS Ravikumar felt even more special because of their history. Back in 1999, Ravikumar directed Vijay in Minsara Kanna. It didn’t exactly light up the box office, but the two have always shared warm words. At the 2009 Aadhavan audio launch, Vijay joked that he might be KS Ravikumar’s only hero without a blockbuster together. Ravikumar later mentioned they tried teaming up again, but their schedules never matched. He even once considered Vijay for a role in Rajinikanth’s Padaiyappa, but timing got in the way, and the part ended up with Abbas.

Even with all the political buzz, Vijay clearly isn’t turning his back on Kollywood. Meeting both Kamal Haasan and the Directors’ Union back to back makes it pretty clear, Vijay wants to keep close ties with the industry that launched him. Curious about what Kamal Haasan’s six demands will mean for producers and theater owners in Tamil Nadu? Wondering why Minsara Kanna flopped but Vijay and KS Ravikumar stayed friendly anyway? Or just interested in how Vijay is juggling his new CM role with his old film connections? There’s a lot to keep an eye on.

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