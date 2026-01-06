After Kartik Aaryan’s Goa photos go VIRAL, Karina Kubiliute takes THIS step

Is Kartik Aaryan dating Karina Kubiliute? Fans have been speculating romance after they spotted similar vacay photos on their social media handles. Read on to know what the Greek model has to say.

Kartik Aaryan has been making headlines for his recent Goa vacay photos. The actor, who was seen in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, shared a beach photo from his recent trip. However, netizens were quick to focus on similarities between his photo and those uploaded by a girl with the name Karina Kubiliute. According to reports, she hails from Greece and is currently studying in the UK. Ever since the photos went viral, fans have been reacting to their rumoured relationship. Interestingly, Karina Kubiliute has reacted to the rumours.

What has been Karina's reaction to dating buzz?

Karina has reacted to the rumours of being Kartik’s girlfriend. She shut them down in a comment under a post where a fan alleged their relationship. In her comment, she said, “I’m not his gffff!!! Lois bro stfu.”

Check out the post below:

What did fans spot in viral photos?

Netizens were quick to take to X and Reddit to delve deeper into their posts. Fans took a look at the angle with which the sea was captured, their beach beds, and the towels that featured in viral posts. Many also claimed that Kartik Aaryan had followed Karina on Instagram, only to unfollow her after the posts went viral.

Who is Kartik Aaryan?

Kartik Aaryan is one of the most popular Bollywood stars who has been ruling the Indian cinema with his exceptional performances and movie choices. He was recently seen in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri alongside Ananya Panday. However, according to Sacnilk, the film showed average performance at box office.

What is Karina Kubiliute's age?

Kartik Aaryan's rumoured girlfriend Karina Kubiliute is 18 years old. According to reports, she is a student and is currently studying at Carlisle College in the UK.

