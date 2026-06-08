After Kim Sae-Ron controversy, Kim Soo-Hyun RETURNS after 1-year hiatus: Here’s everything we know so far

One year after stepping back, Kim Soo-Hyun returns to work with a fashion ad shoot. What's his current focus, new legal trouble, and how are fans reacting to his comeback?

After Kim Sae-Ron controversy, Kim Soo-Hyun RETURNS after 1-year hiatus: Here’s everything we know so far

Kim Soo-Hyun is finally getting back to work. After spending almost a year away from the spotlight because of the big scandal tied to the late Kim Sae-Ron, he’s lined up his first official job and it’s not in Korea. He’s heading to the Philippines next month. Isplus Korea broke the news that Kim will shoot a campaign for Bench, the fashion brand, on July 14. This ad marks his first solid work commitment since the accusations blew up in early 2025. Gold Medalist, his agency, confirmed it to StarNews, saying, “Yes, Kim Soo-Hyun will film an advertisement for Bench in the Philippines on July 14.”

Agency Says Focus Is On Stability And Reputation

Fans have waited a long time for this, Kim hasn’t shown up at red carpets, brand events, or drama promotions in months. He stepped back as scrutiny and legal battles heated up, so this July shoot feels pretty significant. Right now, his agency says Kim is focused on stability and getting his reputation back. Drama and film projects are being discussed, but nothing’s locked in yet. His legal team stressed, “His well-being comes first,” and made it clear that this Bench deal is just a careful first move, not some grand comeback.

Legal Battles Still Ongoing

He’s still tangled up in legal troubles. The whole controversy kicked off when YouTuber Kim Se-Ui accused Kim of having an inappropriate relationship with Kim Sae-Ron when she was a minor, and linked her death to debt pressures. Gold Medalist has denied everything and filed lawsuits. And just recently, authorities detained Kim Se-Ui, charging him with manipulating evidence using AI, allegedly falsifying voice notes and KakaoTalk messages. The agency thanked investigators for digging through it all. On top of that, Kim faces a 2.8 billion KRW (about $2.1 million) lawsuit from a cosmetics company that dropped him after the scandal. The next court session is on July 3, just before his trip to Manila.

Fans Rally Behind Actor’s Return

As soon as news of the ad shoot broke, fans flooded social media with supportive messages. They’re backing his comeback and cheering for his decision to return to work. Kim’s stayed low-key since early 2025, not sharing much publicly. Whether this Bench campaign leads to more endorsements or a drama role isn’t clear yet, but July 14 is shaping up as his big step back.

What’s Next For Kim Soo-Hyun?

With a court hearing and an ad shoot nearly back-to-back, July’s going to be a big month for him. Industry insiders say the reaction from brands will likely decide how fast he can get back into mainstream entertainment. For now, all eyes are on Manila and Kim’s next move.

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