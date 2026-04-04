After Mathira Khan, Alina Amir, THIS Pakistani influencer caught in leaked private video controversy

After Mathira Khan, and Alina Amir leaked private video controversy. Another video of Pakistani influencer is going viral on social media. Read on to know more.

Pakistani social media star Kanwal Aftab has been in the news for a controversy in recent times. A purported private video of her has gone viral online. While the authenticity of the video is still in question, the case has sparked a serious debate on digital privacy and cybersecurity. Kanwal Aftab, aged 28, hails from Lahore and is a popular face on Pakistan's digital platforms.

Kanwal Aftab's private video leak controversy

Kanwal Aftab shares family and lifestyle content with her husband, Zulqarnain Sikander, and daughter on TikTok and Instagram. She has millions of followers on her social media who love her videos. Last year, an alleged personal video went viral in her name. The authenticity of this video could not be confirmed, but it led to a lot of criticism and trolling. This incident also showed how easily one's personal life can be affected on social media.

List of Pakistani influencer leak controversy

Apart from Kanwal Aftab, other Pakistani social media personalities have also been implicated in such cases. An alleged video of TV host and influencer Mathira Mohammed had also gone viral. TikTok star Imsha Rehman also faced a similar controversy, following which she deleted her account.

About privacy and cybersecurity

These incidents have made it clear how vulnerable the privacy of content creators can be on digital platforms. In many cases, the videos are also fake, but despite this, people have to face huge mental pressure and social criticism. Strict cyber laws and awareness are very important in such cases.

Not just in Pakistan, but such alleged videos are also going viral on social media in India. 19-minute viral video, Payal Gaming viral video, Zannat Zubair viral video, and many other clips, which are promoted as leaks, have been trending in India. However, the videos are reported to be AI-generated and can be dangerous for users' safety.

Experts advice

Experts have warned that such viral links or videos can lead people to phishing websites or fraudulent pages. The specific detail of the leaked video will make people more interested in the content, which leads them to click on links without thinking. The situation creates a security risk that threatens both their personal information and their device security. The public needs to avoid using these products.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more