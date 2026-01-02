After Payal Gaming's 19-minute video, Splitsvilla Fame Justin D'Cruz-Sakshi Srinivas's private clip sparks...; fans come in support as...

The viral video, which features a shirtless Justin D'Cruz conversing casually with his girlfriend Sakshi Srinivas, sparked unfounded rumours on social media. Now fans have come in support of the duo.

Justin D'Cruz-Sakshi Srinivas Private Video Leak: Social media went crazy over a video of Justin D'Cruz and Sakshi Srinivas, the contestants of Splitsvilla X4, with some even labelling it as a "leaked MMS." But the participants in the show have come out to clarify the situation. The reality show actors have spoken in response to the internet speculation generated by the rumour. The video that went viral and showed an unbuttoned Justin talking with Sakshi in a very friendly manner gave rise to the baseless accusations on social media. As the video gained traction, a number of people started posting links and requesting purported "MMS footage," which compelled the competitors to denounce the false material.

Justin refutes allegations

A few days after the video went viral, Justin refuted the allegations and voiced his displeasure with how the footage was being portrayed in a clarification video that was posted on social media. He said that the video that was doing the rounds was a clip from one of their vlogs rather than an MMS.

TRENDING NOW

What did Justin say in the video?

“Aajkal mere feed pe mere aur Sakshi ke MMS video leak ho gayi hai aur log link pe link maang rahe hai… Firstly, it is nothing, it is fake. Vo humare koi toh vlog ki clip hai,” Justin said in the video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin D’Cruz (@justin_dcruz_)

Additionally, he reassured supporters that there was nothing offensive in the video and asked people not to panic. Justin also disclosed that he personally clicked on the purported link out of curiosity and was astounded by the extent to which the fraudulent information was spreading.“Uss link pe 1.5 se 2 lakh shares hai. Ye kaunse society mein reh rahe hai hum? Isse accha humare quality content pe engage karo,” he added. He stressed the toxic culture of spreading unverified and misleading content online.

Justin asked viewers not to...

He went on to ask viewers to cease believing and spreading such rumours.“Jo bhi log ye reel dekh rahe hai, please samjho that it is completely fake,” Justin said, criticising individuals who make and distribute such videos.

Sakshi opens up about fake viral video

Sakshi supported the explanation as well, stressing that the allegations were untrue and advising users to behave appropriately on social media.

How fans reacted to the incident?

Fans of Justin and Sakshi came to their support as soon as they posted their clarification video. One user wrote, "I don't know what kind of mindset people have these days? I support you guys don't worry about good for nothing people."

Another commented, "We know you guysss, chilll karoo."

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more