After Sivaji claims RESPECT for women, Internet recalls CONTROVERSIAL Bigg Boss moments

Telugu actor and Bigg Boss fame Sivaji has been receiving flak after his comment on women’s clothing at a movie event went viral on social media. After he made an apology video, claiming that he respects women and made the statement because actresses have been mobbed recently, some of his viral footage has been dug out by the internet. The clips are from Bigg Boss, where he was seen making some offensive and violent remarks. Despite his aggressive behaviour, he became the second runner up on Season 7 of Bigg Boss Telugu, which went on air in 2003. On the show, Sivaji was seen as quite critical about his fellow contestants, especially women.

In one of the clip, Sivaji said, “It’s a waste of time to talk to characterless people. What kind of game are they playing?” On another occassion, he referred to the contestant as ‘chillar’ and refused to give them the time of the day. He said, “Who is she even? Does anybody speak like that? Wouldn’t her future husband be scared of marrying her? Does anybody behave like that?” He also commented that he has ‘never seen’ women, who were on the show.

In a video, Sivaji also made a violent remark on the show when he said, “Ide mana intlo aada pilla aite gontuku mida kalu vesi tokkevadini. Aa paddati ki. Ide mana intlo aadapilla aitepeeke vadini (If she were a woman from my household, I would’ve stomped her neck. I would’ve slapped her for her behaviour).” During his recent speech at his recent event, he stated that he would slap any actresses if they took offence. The internet was not convinced by Sivaji’s apology and claim that he respected women and revered them as Godesses. Social media users were also not convinced that he made the statement out of his concern for the actresses’ security. A user on X posted his clips from TV and said, “Veedi reality antha BB lone bayata padindhi. Kaani kondaru ammayilu kuda vaadini venakesukochaaru appudu. Top3 lo teeskochi pettaaru (His reality came out when he was on Bigg Boss. But some women supported him and brought him to top 3).”

Chinmayi Sripada reposted his apology, and tweeted, “Ammavaaru, Goddess, Mahashakti but yeah dont let your dress get you raped ya. Tsk tsk,” an X user also shared the old footage of Sivaji with her writing, “Ammai ante respect but intlo adapilla aithe gonthu meedha kaalu esi thokkutha (I respect women but will stamp on the neck of women at home).”

What did Sivaji say about actresses’ clothing?

At a recent movie event, Sivaji said, “I request all heroines not to wear revealing outfits. Please wear sarees or dresses that cover the body fully. Beauty lies in complete attire or a saree, not in displaying physical asset.”

