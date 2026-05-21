After THAT Desi Bling proposal, Tejasswi Prakash reveals why she and Karan aren’t marrying yet

Read further to know why Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are saying no to wedding bells despite that dreamy Desi Bling proposal.

After THAT Desi Bling proposal, Tejasswi Prakash reveals why she and Karan aren’t marrying yet

Karan Kundrra pulled off a grand proposal to Tejasswi Prakash on Desi Bling, leaving fans buzzing about a wedding. But honestly, the couple’s not rushing. On Neha Dhupia’s YouTube show, both Karan and Tejasswi opened up about marriage. When asked who’s dragging their feet, they started pointing fingers and couldn’t stop laughing. Karan joked, “I was going to write ‘both’. That question is confusing for us.” Tejasswi summed it up: “We’re both not ready at the moment but ready in life.” So, they’re committed, but the wedding can wait.

Right now their schedules are jam-packed brand shoots, reality shows, solo gigs, you name it. Marriage would mean slowing down, and neither is keen to hit pause just yet. Their romance actually began on Bigg Boss 15 back in 2021. They met before, during Ladies Vs Gentlemen, but it was the Bigg Boss house where things heated up. Fans watched every twist, and TejRan quickly became one of TV’s favorite couples. Since then, every glimpse of their life together from vacations to interviews triggers headlines.

Desi Bling’s launch on Netflix (May 20, 2026) only added fuel to the wedding rumors. The show dives into Dubai’s elite scene and gives a close look at Karan and Tejasswi. The big moment: Karan drops to one knee, offers up a massive diamond ring, and sets up a proposal that has Tejasswi emotional and viewers swooning. The video went viral within hours, with fans flooding social media, predicting a wedding.

But the couple stands firm, they’re happy, the proposal was real, and their love is strong, but they don’t want to race to the altar because everyone else expects it. They’ve talked before about respecting each other’s work and timelines. Being “ready in life” just means knowing they want a future together, not a set date.

Friends say they’re in a great place. They travel, support each other, and handle the spotlight together. The ring’s on, their chemistry’s obvious, and fans are rooting for them. Like Tejasswi said, real commitment doesn’t need a deadline. So for now, the sparks are definitely flying, the ring’s on, but the wedding isn’t happening yet and they’re both perfectly fine with that. If Desi Bling was the proposal, the next chapter waits for their cue, not the internet’s.

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