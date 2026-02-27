After Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna's wedding, know why Anand Deverakonda is TRENDING

Anand Deverakonda posted two pictures on Instagram: one showed him hugging the pair, and the other showed the bride and groom participating in a wedding ceremony. With a heartfelt message, Anand welcomed his sister-in-law to the family.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna were married on Thursday, February 26, 2026, in Udaipur. In the morning, the couple exchanged vows in a traditional Telugu wedding ceremony. To celebrate Rashmika's Kodava heritage, there was another ceremony in the evening. The newlyweds thrilled fans by posting gorgeous wedding photos following the festivities. Vijay's brother, Anand Deverakonda, later sent a heartfelt message welcoming his sister-in-law, or "vadina" in Telugu, to the family. Examining Anand Deverakonda in further detail is necessary.

How did Anand Deverakonda carve his own path?

Beyond parallels to his brother Vijay Deverakonda, Anand Deverakonda has gradually established a distinct and independent personality in Telugu films. He has established himself as a reliable leading man by carefully selecting accessible, grounded stories. He is especially well-liked for playing genuine "boy-next-door" roles that appeal to younger viewers.

Who is Anand Deverakonda?

Anand, who was born in Hyderabad on March 15, 1992, had a rather unusual path into the film industry. He first focused on his studies and career stability, in contrast to many actors who join the business at a young age. Before relocating to the United States for further education, he finished his education at Sri Sathya Sai Higher Secondary School. There, he graduated from the University of Illinois with a Master's degree in Technology Management.

At a time when his brother Vijay was trying to make a name for himself in the movie industry, Anand chose stability and responsibility by working at Deloitte in the United States after graduating. In addition to offering security, his corporate job enabled him to help his family during a critical time.

Anand Deverakonda's acting journey began with...

The 2020 direct-to-OTT release Middle Class Melodies marked Anand's breakthrough. The movie was praised for its realistic portrayal of middle-class life and small-town ambitions. Viewers responded favourably to his subtle and organic performance, which cemented his reputation as an approachable, commonplace hero.

In 2023, the love drama Baby marked a turning point in his career. The movie became a cultural phenomenon, making over ₹100 crore and becoming a huge hit. Widespread praise for Anand's emotionally nuanced performance solidified his status as a bankable star.

Anand welcomes sister-in-law Rashmika

Anand posted two pictures to Instagram: one of him hugging the pair, and another of the bride and groom participating in a wedding ceremony. In his significant message, he recalled how people would frequently yell, "Vadina ela unaru?" (How is the sister-in-law?) whenever Rashmika and Vijay were spotted together in public. He admitted that he didn't know how to respond at the time, but now that his brother is married to the love of his life, everything feels more significant.

