'Agar koi humare instruments...': Kailash Kher loses cool after Gwalior crowd breaks barriers and tries to...; netizens call it…

Kailash Kher was disappointed after some people from the audience section broke barriers and tried to come near the stage. He then gave a long speech not to do so.

On Christmas, Kailash Kher performed at the Gwalior Mela grounds on the occasion of Tabla Day and Gwalior Gaurav Diwas. In the midway concert, some audience members tried to breach the security by jumping from the barricades and rushing towards the stage. The unexpected crowd moment created safety concerns for both attendees and performers. Alarmed by the situation, Kher stopped his performance and addressed the crowd, asking them to stay calm and disciplined. He also urged the audience not to come towards the instruments, otherwise he would stop the show.

Addressing the crowd, Kailash Kher said, “Humne aapki prashansa ki aur aap itna jaanwargiri kar rahe hain. Janwargiri mat kariye please... Agar koi humare instruments ya equipment ke paas aaya, toh hum show band kar denge (I'm praising you all and you are behaving like animals. Please don't behave like animals. If anyone comes anywhere near our instruments, equipment, we'll stop the show).”

How netizens reacted to the chaos

A user said, “No wonder why we don't have any major Events here at gwalior.” Another wrote, “Kyu apne gwalior ka name badnam kar rahe ho yr sudhar jao.” A comment read, “What else could you expect from unemployed uncouth youth of this city. No wonder it still lags behind so many regions in India.” A fan said, “Gwalior ❌ Gawarlior ✅.” A user mentioned, “Waah Gwalior wasio waah tumne prove kar diya kuch keedo ko vajah se poore jile ka naam badnaam , tum ho hi nhi concert ke layak.” Another said, “Gwalior walo ki baat he alag hai.” A comment also read, “Bro this is not cool, its on news , instead of showing how chill this is, address it.” A user also mentioned, “Not something to be proud of.” A netizen wrote, “even animals are better. they are viruses.”

Kailash Kher, who is known for Teri Deewani, Saiyaan, Allah Ke Bande, Teri Deewani, Jana Jogi De Naal, has also encountered many disruptions like this during his live shows before. In 2023, a concert in Karnataka was interrupted when two men hurled a bottle at him while he was performing on stage.

The 52 year old singer is known for his songs like bam lahiri, ab tumhare hawale watan, chinnamma chinnamma, tujhe main pyar karu, re re bhajarangi, aalaporaan thamizhan, chak lein de, shankarji ka damroo baje, jay-jaykara and daulat shohrat, to name a few.

