Ahaan Panday was a star even before Saiyaara; VIRAL videos REVEAL...

Ahaan Panday was able to establish a lasting impression thanks to his genuine nature and contacts with fans. But did you know, even before stepping into cinemas, Ahaan was no less than a star.

By: Sahelee Rakshit  |  Published: December 23, 2025 10:28 AM IST

Ahaan Panday Birthday: In Bollywood, a new star was born this year and that's none other than Ahaan Panday, the nephew of Chunky Panday and the cousin of Ananya Panday, who became a national phenomenon when his first movie, Saiyaara, came out. He captured hearts with his passionate portrayal of rock singer Krish Kapoor, his endearing chemistry with co-star Aneet Padda, and his very expressive eyes.

However, the newbie was able to establish a lasting impression thanks to his genuine nature and contacts with fans. But did you know, even before stepping into cinemas, Ahaan was no less than a star.

Ayaan is SRK fan?

Director Mohit Suri revealed that Ahaan Panday idolises Shah Rukh Khan during the film's promotional campaign following Saiyaara's theatrical premiere. The director said that Ahaan always listens to SRK's music.

Ayaan lip-syncs to SRK song

Ahaan pays the ideal homage to his idol by lip-syncing the song Badi Mushkil Hai from Shah Rukh's classic psychological crime thriller film Anjaam (1994) in a viral video that has since reappeared on social media. This brief yet adorable viral video is interesting to watch because of Ahaan's accurate facial expressions.

Ahaan's love for acting an be seen in...

Ahaan Panday used to post a lot of entertaining videos that recreated famous Bollywood dialogues and songs. Ananya Panday's cousin Ahaan is seen dancing enthusiastically to Shah Rukh Khan's 90s classic song "I'm the Best" in an old video. King Khan was allegedly there at a family gathering where the new star was dancing.

Sharing the now-viral video, a netizen wrote: “You know the guy has potential when he slays an SRK song knowing he is in the audience.”

“Sooo happy he got his dream debut! A fan since 2016,” the user added.

