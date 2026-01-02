Ahead of Border 2, Sunny Deol gets EMOTIONAL as he talks about...; drops major truth about the film that motivated him to...

Sunny Deol joined the cast of Border 2 for the launch of its popular track Ghar Kab Aaoge. During the launch, he made a big revelation. Read on to know what it was about.

Border 2: The countdown to the much-anticipated film of the year has officially started. And the buzz around Sunny Deol-Diljit Dosanjh starrer is getting louder by the day. The film which also features Varun Dhawan and Ahan Shetty in key roles will hit theatres on January 23, 2026. The makers added to the excitement by unveiling a reimagined version of the popular track Ghar Kab Aaoge during a special event that was held at Longewala–Tanot in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, on January 2. Ahead of the song launch, producer Nidhi Dutta put out a note on social media. It read, “Ghar kab aaoge/ Sandese Aate Hain releases today. A song that was created 29 years ago by the Genius of my father JP Dutta, Javed Saab, Anu Mallik, Sonu Nigam & Roop Kumar Rathod. Today we have Re envisioned it… not to change something that’s beyond perfect but to simply add more Stories of Our Soldiers & Their Families longing for them back home. Same Emotions, Lyrics that Echo The Heartache of New Characters but the Same Immortal Melody."

What is Sunny Deol's VIRAL video about?

While interacting with the fans who had gathered for the song launch, Sunny Deol recalled the impact that his late father Dharmendra's film had left on him and inspired him to do Border. The actor said, “Maine Border ki kyunki jab maine papa ki film Haqeeqat dekhi thi, wo mujhe bohot pyari lagi thi aur main tab bohot chhota tha. Jab main actor bana, maine tay kiya man bhi papa jaisi film karunga.” for the unversed, Haqeeqat had hit theatres in 1964. It revolved around the events of the 1962 Sino-Indian War. It was about a small group of soldiers in Ladakh who had to combat larger adversary. Dharmendra featured in the film as the protagonist.

Later, he discussed the idea with filmmaker JP Dutta, which resulted in the iconic war drama. “JP Dutta sahab ke saath maine baat ki aur hum dono ne decide kiya ki hum Longewala waale subject banayenge, jo bohot hi pyara hai. Jo aap sab ke dilon me basa hua hai.” During the event, Sunny Deol also spoke to the soldiers and expressed the bond he shared with the Indian army. He said, “Pehle aap sab ko namaskar. Kaise hain aap log? Main aapke parivar ka hissa hi hoon, jabse maine Border ki hai.”

