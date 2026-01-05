Who Is Ahn Sung-ki? Legendary South Korean actor DIES at 74 due to...; netizens offer condolences

According to reports, Ahn Sung Ki died today while undergoing treatment at the Soonchunhyang University Hospital's intensive care unit in Yongsangu, Seoul, with his family by his side. According to reports, Soonchunhyang University Hospital in Seoul and his agency, The Artist Company, confirmed his passing.

Ahn Sung Ki Death: The South Korean entertainment industry has experienced tragedy in 2026 as legendary actor Ahn Sung Ki purportedly passed away at the age of 74, only days after being taken to the intensive care unit for treatment. The actor's agency and the hospital reportedly released a statement. The Korean Film Actors Association, a social organisation, and the Shin Young Kyun Arts and Culture Foundation, a public interest incorporated foundation, are reportedly organising the funeral.

The joint funeral committee will be chaired by honorary chairman Shin Young-gyun, director Bae Chang-ho, chairman of the Korean Film Actors Association Lee Gap-sung, acting director Shin Eun-sik of the Shin Young Kyun Arts and Culture Foundation, and chairman of the Korean Film Artists Association Yang Yun-ho.

Netizens offer condolences

Social media users paid their tributes to the veteran celebrity. One user on X wrote, "National Actor Anh Sung Ki passed away today. Siwon worked with him in the movie (A Battle of Wits), Siwon’s first movie, and as Siwon shared on his YouTube channel, he was a main influence for him to want to work with UNICEF. Even in he showed his respect and admiration, as he thanked and bowed to Ahn’s cardboard at UNICEF Korea’s headquarters. May he rest in peace."

Another user wrote, "Actor Ahn Sung-ki passed away at the age of 74. Artist Company, the agency of Ahn Sung-ki, announced that his funeral will be held as a film-industry funeral, with fellow actors escorting him on his final journey."

On the afternoon of December 30, 2025, Ahn Sung Ki passed out at home after choking on his food. He was sent to a neighbouring hospital emergency department after receiving cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) as soon as it was discovered that he had suffered cardiac arrest.

Who was Ahn Sung Ki?

One of the most well-known and well-liked actors in South Korea is Ahn Sung Ki. Ahn, a Seoul native and the son of a seasoned producer and director, began his career as a child actor, making an appearance in the well-known 1960 film The Housemaid, directed by Kim Ki-young. He won recognition in the 1980 movie A Fine, Windy Day and received the Grand Bell Award for Best New Actor. Tabloid Truth, The Divine Move, Last Knights, Top Star, Rough Play, The Divine Fury, Paper Flower, Cassiopeia, and Hansan: Rising Dragon are just a few of the movies in which he has acted. On Culture Day in 2005, he was granted the Bog-wan Order of Cultural Merit. Additionally, he chaired the Korean Film Actors Association from 2006 to 2008.

