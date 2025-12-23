Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya and Abhishek Bachchan define the PERFECT family frame; netizens react 'Lekin sabne...'

Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan were spotted together at the airport, dressed in all black. Read on to know more.

One of Bollywood's most talked-about and beloved couples, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, had been in the headlines recently regarding their personal lives. Rumors of their divorce and separation were constantly circulating on social media and in gossip columns. Small incidents were being blown out of proportion, causing considerable distress to their fans. However, Abhishek Bachchan has now put an end to all these rumors. According to reports, for Christmas and New Year, Abhishek, Aishwarya, and their daughter Aaradhya went on a vacation together, and pictures of them are going viral on the internet.

Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya, and Abhishek Bachchan together

Recently, the Bachchan family was spotted together at Mumbai airport. In the airport pictures, Abhishek Bachchan looked quite cool, while Aishwarya Rai, as always, looked extremely beautiful and graceful. Their daughter Aaradhya also seemed very happy with her parents. Aishwarya and Aaradhya wore black outfits, in which they both looked incredibly elegant. Abhishek also sported a simple yet stylish black outfit. The smiles on all three of their faces clearly indicated that everything was fine within the family.

Netizens reaction

After the pictures of this family trip surfaced, fans breathed a sigh of relief. Fans have flooded the comment section with their reaction. One user wrote, “Always same style and red lipstick.” Another wrote, “Lekin Sabne Kaale Kapde kyu pahne h, Salman Bhaaaai.” A fan wrote, “How lovely they all together.” A user tagged the picture as, “Perfect” where all three are going on a family vacation together.

Earlier, Abhishek and Aishwarya were also seen together at their daughter Aaradhya's school's annual function.

What is the controversy between Abhishek and Aishwarya?

In the past few months, Abhishek and Aishwarya had been seen at several events separately. Sometimes Aishwarya was seen alone at a wedding, and sometimes Abhishek was seen without his wedding ring. These minor incidents were blown out of proportion on social media. Some reports even claimed that Aishwarya was living separately from the Bachchan family home, Jalsa. But seeing the entire family together at the airport made it clear that all these reports were just rumors.

