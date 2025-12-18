Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan make STUNNING appearance together, fans call them 'Lovely Couple' [Viral Video]

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan won several hearts when they made a stunning appearance together for Aaradhya Bachchan's school annual day. As expected, they left fans swooning online.

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan have once again proved that they are the most adored couple in Indian showbiz industry. During a stunning appearance together, both Aishwarya and Abhishek ensured their appeal is both impactful and timeless. Both Aishwarya and Abhishek were seen together as they arrived for daughter Aaradhya Bachchan's school annual day. They were accompanied by Aishwarya's mother Brindya Rai. But what really caught everyone's attention was the effortless elegance they exuded. Within minutes the photos and videos of their appearance started circulating online and went viral across social media platforms. While Aishwarya stunned in a black outfit, Abhishek looked relaxed in a blue outfit.

Netizens react to Aishwarya-Abhishek's VIRAL video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohit Saraiya (@rohitsaraiya.official)

As expected, netizens were quick to flood comment sections with applause and referred to Aishwarya and Abhishek as “lovely couple”. They also lauded them for their timeless charm. Many were also impressed with the warmth they exuded during the joint appearance. One comment read, "Pride of India ..!! Kudos to the lovely couple for upholding Indian values and traditions even in the toughest of conditions ..!! Especially to Aishwarya Madam ..!! God bless ..!!!" Another user posted, "Mashallah jodi" Many also lauded Aishwarya for her fashion choice. One fan posted, "She looks so gorgeous". Another comment read, "Aishwarya looking Beautiful"

Who else attended the event?

In addition to Bachchans, several other Bollywood celebrities were also seen attending the annual day function. While Shah Rukh Khan was seen arriving with his wife, Gauri Khan and daughter, Suhana Khan; Shahid Kapoor was accompanied by his wife Mira Rajput. Other celebs spotted at the event were Kareena Kapoor, Karan Johar, Karisma Kapoor, and Vidya Balan.

What has been keeping Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan busy?

Amitabh Bachchan seen in a crucial role in Vettaiyan in 2024. The film had featured Rajinikanth as the protagonist. The film was directed by TJ Gnanavel. The megastar will also lend his voice to the character of Jatayu in Ranbir Kapoor’s much-awaited film Ramayana: Part 1. On the other hand, Abhishek Bachchan has been busy filming King. The film features SRK and Suhana. It has been directed by Siddharth Anand.

