Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Eva Longoria struggle to walk at Cannes 2026, but fans still call them 'wow'; here's why

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stunned at Cannes 2026 in a sapphire-blue couture gown and shared a warm moment with Eva Longoria, while fans could not keep calm.

Cannes 2026: Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai has finally shown up at the Cannes Film Festival in France. The star landed in France early on Friday after being spotted taking off from Mumbai with her daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan. She has already revealed her festival debut ensemble, turning heads. Aishwarya is seen climbing the famous steps of the Martinez Hotel in a Cannes video while wearing a metallic blue outfit. Before leaving for the film festival, the star posed for photos and videos on the stairs with her hair unbound. She was beaming and even waved to others who knew who she was.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan struggles to walk

In another video, the diva is seen being escorted by someone as she struggles to walk in that heavy sapphire-blue couture gown. However, Aishwarya looked gorgeous as usual as she pulled up her fashion game with elegance.

Aishwarya greets Eva Longoria

Actor Eva Longoria is seen meeting her friends in a different video while wearing a white outfit. Aishwarya kissed her on the cheeks to welcome her. Since they are both L'Oréal brand representatives, Aishwarya and Eva have been acquainted for many years. Before heading to the event, they even posed for photos with the other ambassadors.

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Fans couldn’t keep calm when they saw Aishwarya and Eva together. One fan wrote, "We have arrived... Cannes can start now ICONIC. MIC DROP." Another wrote, "Aishwarya’s happiness! Love their friendship @evalongoria @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb." A third commented, "Wow."

Fans upset over Aishwarya’s absence from L'Oréal poster

A video featuring enormous posters of L'Oréal Paris brand ambassadors at the famous Hotel Martinez in Cannes was uploaded earlier this month on the company's official Instagram feed. The posters included Hollywood icons Viola Davis, Eva Longoria, and Helen Mirren; from the Hindi film industry, Alia Bhatt's poster was chosen by the company instead of Aishwarya Rai's.

Fans of Aishwarya were not pleased with this, as many claimed that the star is one of the most recognisable faces at the film festival and has been connected to the company since 2003.

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