Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks excited as she records Aaradhya Bachchan's VIRAL reaction at Mumbai airport; fans call her 'Best Mom'

Both Aishwarya Rai and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan won several hearts when their adorable reaction at Mumbai airport was captured in viral video. Read on to know what fans have to say.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is serving major mom goals again, and fans are clearly impressed. The actress - who was recently seen at Mumbai airport - looked genuinely excited and happy as she recorded her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan’s adorable reaction after returning from a school summer trip. And those who have watched the video would agree that the viral moment is just too adorable to miss.

In the much-appreciated and talked about video, Aishwarya is seen holding up her phone, and appearing completely immersed in capturing Aaradhya’s reactions as she walks through Mumbai airport. Since this isn't a staged moment for the paparazzi, the video looks so refreshingly real. It is just an adorable moment of a proud and happy mother who does everything important to document her child’s memories. Aaradhya too looks elated as she gets back home after her trip. As expected, fans are happy with the entire exchange that feels warm and unforgettable.

How have fans reacted to Aishwarya-Aradhaya's moment?

What has really grabbed fans’ attention is Aishwarya Rai’s excitement. It is easy to say that tell she’s fully in mom mode. She smiles, records, and soak in the moment. As soon as the video went viral, netizens started calling her 'Best Mom' and lauded her for being so affectionate with her daughter. One fan posted, "Best mom in the world". Next comment read, "This looks like a regular mom duty. Best Mom ever". A few other viral comments read, "Maa to maa hoti h"; "Both look so pretty"; "Mother is mother".

Aishwarya celebrates 19th wedding anniversary with Abhishek, Aaradhya

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrated 19 years of togetherness with Abhishek Bachchan on April 20. The actress took to social media to share a series of

happy selfies featuring Abhishek and their daughter Aaradhya. The family looked excited as they posed for photos as they held a beautiful banquet.

How did Abhishek-Aishwarya's love story begin?

In an interview with Oprah Winfrey, Abhishek Bachchan explained how he had proposed to her. Abhishek was in New York promoting Guru when he thought how incredible it would be to have Aishwarya as his wife. "I was filming in New York for a movie, and I used to stand on the balcony of my hotel room and wish that one day, you know, it wouldn't be nice if I was together with her, married. So I took her to the very same balcony, and I asked her to marry me," he was quoted as saying by NDTV.

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