Aishwarya Rai Bachchan redefines elegance in stunning new look; her powerful message for women goes VIRAL

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stuns at Cannes 2026 in a nude embellished gown with a dramatic boa. Read her heartfelt, humble advice to young women aspiring to join the film industry.

Image Credit: Screengrab from YouTube/Brut

Cannes 2026: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turned heads again, at the Cannes Film Festival 2026, with this stunning new look that felt almost surreal. For one of her appearances she chose a really elegant nude coloured embellished gown, and she paired it with a dramatic boa, kind of airy and eye catching at the same time. The whole ensemble looked so refined and it showed off her timeless grace.

During the festival, Aishwarya also had a candid conversation with Brut, where she was asked what advice she would give to young women aspiring to build a career in the film industry.

Aishwarya's advice for young women

The actress responded with honesty and humility. “These questions are always tricky,” she said, “because as an artist, I honestly still feel like it’s the first day. Each day is the first day, and you’re on your own road of discovery.”

Aishwarya feels she is still learning

Aishwarya explained that she doesn’t like to stand on a pulpit and give advice because she feels she is still learning and striving every single day. She emphasised that every journey in the artistic world, or any field, is deeply individual. “Your experiences will enrich you and help you discover what choices to make,” she shared. “There is no right or wrong. Different strokes for different folks.”

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One should be one's own best friend

She encouraged young aspirants to be true to themselves, stay curious, and treat themselves as their own best friend. “You have to stand by yourself,” she said. Aishwarya advised against trying to manufacture success or worrying too much about external noise. Instead, she urged them to live life fully, experience everything, and bring that authenticity into their art.

“Be brutally honest with yourself, be willing to be a student of life, and everything else will fall into place,” she added.

When asked about the kind of stories that excite her now, Aishwarya said it’s impossible to define. “You just know when a script excites you or makes you curious. Art cannot be contained. You feel the magic, and that’s when you want to embrace it.”

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